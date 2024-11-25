How To Cook A Hot Dog - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

Once your grill is hot, place your hot dogs of choice at a 45-degree angle on the grill. "[This] is gonna help you get those perfect grill marks," Ksenia Prints says. After two minutes of cooking like this, shift the hot dogs to a 90-degree angle. This helps the dogs achieve a satisfying crosshatch pattern. After an additional two minutes of cooking, flip the hot dogs to the opposite side to cook, repeating the same two angles as above to achieve the crosshatch look on the other side of the dogs. If you're using a charcoal grill, you may have to fan the coals at this stage to bring them back up to medium-high heat.

Once both sides are cooked, use a pair of tongs to remove the hot dogs from the grill. Place each between a fluffy bun and top with the toppings of your choice — Prints prefers ketchup, mustard, and a bit of relish — and enjoy.

While some might swear by boiling their beef due to how quick and easy it is to cook compared to grilling, this method leaves hot dogs vulnerable to splitting open, so it's not the best choice. "Forget boiling your hot dogs, it's only going to burst them and overcook them, and you're going to end up with something that is really not that appetizing," Prints says. Try grilling instead, and if you're in the market for a more German-inspired frank, let Prints guide you through how to properly grill a bratwurst next. If you stick with a grill, start with slits, and time your dogs just right, you'll have top-notch hot dogs every time.