How To Cook A Hot Dog - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong
Hot dogs are some of the most simple and customizable dishes out there, making them a crowd-pleasing choice for any day of the week. The options for this dish feel truly endless, from the choice of the best and worst hot dogs at the grocery store to the wide array of toppings that pair well with each frank. As if that wasn't enough, there are so many different ways to cook hot dogs too, from air frying to baking in the oven. Still, some options are better than others. To help us all stop with the guesswork, Chowhound recipe developer Ksenia Prints is sharing the best way to cook a hot dog in this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video. Newsflash: you probably haven't been making them right.
"When it comes to cooking hot dogs, a grill is your best bet," Prints says. For the best flavor, she recommends using juicy and smoky all-beef franks. Before placing the dogs on the grill, Prints suggests making a small one-inch slit in each hot dog to prevent bursting. A dog bursting is usually a sign that you're overcooking it, Prints advises. Since bursting also releases some of the juices hiding inside the franks, it also could result in a loss of essential flavors, so don't skip this simple step. Once your hot dogs are prepped, set your grill to medium-high heat. When the desired temperature is reached, it's time to let the dogs out.
For the best hot dogs, don't skip the crosshatch
Once your grill is hot, place your hot dogs of choice at a 45-degree angle on the grill. "[This] is gonna help you get those perfect grill marks," Ksenia Prints says. After two minutes of cooking like this, shift the hot dogs to a 90-degree angle. This helps the dogs achieve a satisfying crosshatch pattern. After an additional two minutes of cooking, flip the hot dogs to the opposite side to cook, repeating the same two angles as above to achieve the crosshatch look on the other side of the dogs. If you're using a charcoal grill, you may have to fan the coals at this stage to bring them back up to medium-high heat.
Once both sides are cooked, use a pair of tongs to remove the hot dogs from the grill. Place each between a fluffy bun and top with the toppings of your choice — Prints prefers ketchup, mustard, and a bit of relish — and enjoy.
While some might swear by boiling their beef due to how quick and easy it is to cook compared to grilling, this method leaves hot dogs vulnerable to splitting open, so it's not the best choice. "Forget boiling your hot dogs, it's only going to burst them and overcook them, and you're going to end up with something that is really not that appetizing," Prints says. Try grilling instead, and if you're in the market for a more German-inspired frank, let Prints guide you through how to properly grill a bratwurst next. If you stick with a grill, start with slits, and time your dogs just right, you'll have top-notch hot dogs every time.