There was a time when a fast food burger was a frozen patty by default. It makes sense when you consider that fast food chains were created to serve as many people as possible as quickly as possible. So, moving products straight from the freezer to the fryer and grill helped kitchens stay fast and efficient. Even today, plenty of chain restaurants rely on frozen patties, sometimes without making it obvious to customers. As tastes changed and demand for higher-quality ingredients grew, some fast food chains switched to never-frozen beef, while others have been serving it fresh all along.

Today, it's easier than ever to find a fast food burger made with fresh beef. Some of the biggest names in the industry have committed to cooking only fresh patties, and other smaller brands have built their reputation on quality from the start. Some burger chains even set the bar for their burgers higher, using only Certified Angus Beef or high-quality cuts in their patty mix. The next time you're craving a fast food burger but want something that didn't once resemble a rock-hard hockey puck, these are 13 fast food chains that never use frozen burger patties.