Steak 'N Shake Is Switching To Using 100% Beef Tallow In Its Kitchens

Steak 'n Shake is shaking things up with how it cooks its fries. The popular fast food chain announced on January 16 that it will switch to using 100% all-natural beef tallow for deep-frying its french fries, which will take effect at all restaurants by the end of February 2025. "Our fries will now be cooked in an authentic way, 100% beef tallow, in order to achieve the highest quality and best taste," Chris Ward, Steak 'n Shake's chief supply chain officer, said in a press release.

The burger chain, which first opened in 1934, previously cooked its iconic shoestring fries in vegetable oil, which it had been using since 1990 when it was commonly believed that vegetable oil was the healthier option. Tallow was popular prior to the 1990s, but other major fast food chains made the switch at that time for health reasons as well. Steak 'n Shake is the first major chain to switch back to beef tallow.