Steak 'N Shake Is Switching To Using 100% Beef Tallow In Its Kitchens
Steak 'n Shake is shaking things up with how it cooks its fries. The popular fast food chain announced on January 16 that it will switch to using 100% all-natural beef tallow for deep-frying its french fries, which will take effect at all restaurants by the end of February 2025. "Our fries will now be cooked in an authentic way, 100% beef tallow, in order to achieve the highest quality and best taste," Chris Ward, Steak 'n Shake's chief supply chain officer, said in a press release.
The burger chain, which first opened in 1934, previously cooked its iconic shoestring fries in vegetable oil, which it had been using since 1990 when it was commonly believed that vegetable oil was the healthier option. Tallow was popular prior to the 1990s, but other major fast food chains made the switch at that time for health reasons as well. Steak 'n Shake is the first major chain to switch back to beef tallow.
Steak 'n Shake believes beef tallow is the 'best' for its fries
Beef tallow, also referred to as beef drippings, is a type of rendered beef fat that is commonly used for frying at high temperatures. The main difference between beef tallow and other types of oil lies in its saturated fat content; it's much higher than other oils like peanut or canola oil. The upside here is the saturated fat translates to a richer, more indulgent flavor, which could set Steak 'n Shake's fries apart from those sold at other chains.
"The consumer wants the best and deserves the best," Kristen Briede, Steak 'n Shake's chief global development officer, said in the press release. "By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak 'n Shake is delivering the best fries possible." Steak 'n Shake founder Gus Belt got his start as the owner of a fried chicken restaurant in Illinois, but in the 1930s, he noticed there were too many chicken spots in the state and not enough places making real steak burgers. In line with his vision for serving premium food, the classic shoestring fries have been a staple part of the burger-and-shake menu for close to a century.