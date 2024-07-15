Anthony Bourdain's All-Time Favorite Fast Food Burger

Even if you've only seen an episode or two of an Anthony Bourdain series like "Parts Unknown," you probably know that he was a fan of street food and lower-key, mom-and-pop type restaurants. But that wasn't always the case — there was at least one fast food chain that he enthusiastically endorsed. That would be the chicken sandwich-averse In-N-Out Burger, known for its cult following and its refusal to expand beyond its hubs of California and Texas in order to preserve the quality of its menu.

Advertisement

Speaking to Eater in 2015, he dubbed In-N-Out "the only fast food that I actually like and think is reasonably good for the world." He honed in on the two beef patties in a Double Double burger as a key reason for his enthusiasm: Because they're thin, this gives "maximum exposure" of the meat to your taste buds — basically, you're going to taste more beef. This type of patty helps make the burger a "perfectly designed protein delivery system," according to Bourdain.

Bourdain didn't address why he thought In-N-Out was "good for the world" in the video (and it seems he rarely discussed his love of In-N-Out with other media, although he did post burger pictures on Instagram from time-to-time. However, it might be due to the company's transparency when it comes to food sourcing and commitment to getting its ingredients from sustainable sources. These are issues Bourdain focused on elsewhere, notably in his 2017 documentary "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste."

Advertisement