Anthony Bourdain's All-Time Favorite Fast Food Burger
Even if you've only seen an episode or two of an Anthony Bourdain series like "Parts Unknown," you probably know that he was a fan of street food and lower-key, mom-and-pop type restaurants. But that wasn't always the case — there was at least one fast food chain that he enthusiastically endorsed. That would be the chicken sandwich-averse In-N-Out Burger, known for its cult following and its refusal to expand beyond its hubs of California and Texas in order to preserve the quality of its menu.
Speaking to Eater in 2015, he dubbed In-N-Out "the only fast food that I actually like and think is reasonably good for the world." He honed in on the two beef patties in a Double Double burger as a key reason for his enthusiasm: Because they're thin, this gives "maximum exposure" of the meat to your taste buds — basically, you're going to taste more beef. This type of patty helps make the burger a "perfectly designed protein delivery system," according to Bourdain.
Bourdain didn't address why he thought In-N-Out was "good for the world" in the video (and it seems he rarely discussed his love of In-N-Out with other media, although he did post burger pictures on Instagram from time-to-time. However, it might be due to the company's transparency when it comes to food sourcing and commitment to getting its ingredients from sustainable sources. These are issues Bourdain focused on elsewhere, notably in his 2017 documentary "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste."
It wasn't just the beef that Bourdain loved
While Anthony Bourdain highlighted the beef as a reason for his love of In-N-Out Burger, he also argued that the other burger components are major strengths, too. He noted the need for a "decent bun" and felt that In-N-Out's classic, spongy-but-sturdy bun checked that box. After all, they're soft and squishy with a hint of sweetness while managing to hold together after absorbing grease. He also called out the lettuce for being "non-limp" and "fresh" — fairly self-explanatory, since nobody particularly loves soggy salad greens. The fact that In-N-Out makes its burgers to order likely helps keep this problem at bay.
Finally there's the cheese: Bourdain noted that "you don't want fancy cheese" on a burger, instead praising the "cheese-like substance" from In-N-Out. For the record, that's a no-fuss American cheese that's been praised for its tangy, gooey qualities.
If you're wondering how Bourdain ordered his burger, he went for Animal Style, which adds in pickles, grilled onions, and extra sauce. He loved it so much he declared it his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles (though he also described French restaurants Petit Trois and the now-closed Trois Mec as "perfect," too). To that end, he said he'd go directly to In-N-Out when he landed in Los Angeles, and again on his way back to the airport.
Bourdain's approach to burgers
Anthony Bourdain has gone on the record elsewhere to outline his philosophy of how burgers should (or should not) be made, and this gives some extra insight into why he loves In-N-Out. It's well-documented that he believed it was better to keep burgers simple rather than piling on additional extras (his view was that bacon is fine, although not strictly necessary). Fittingly, this is pretty much the epitome of In-N-Out's culinary outlook. Speaking to Insider in 2016, he also outlined three rules for burgers. In-N-Out easily adheres to two of those rules: Bourdain expected good-quality beef (and has highlighted that as a plus at In-N-Out), and his view that processed, melty American cheese works best also matches his opinion on In-N-Out. He did state a pre`ference for potato buns, which In-N-Out doesn't seem to use, but also notes that it's important that the bun holds the burger together evenly — a properly made In-N-Out burger does just this.
It's worth noting that Bourdain is hardly the only big-name chef to have extolled the virtues of In-N-Out Burger. Ina Garten has dubbed it the only fast food place she visits. Thomas Keller appreciates the chain's simplicity, and, on YouTube, Gordon Ramsay said during a book-signing that he "loves" it and "wish[es] they'd open in bloody England." Even home cooking queen Julia Child was also a fan, especially as a stop during a road trip.