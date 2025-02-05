The Burger Chains That Set The Bar For Their Beef A Little Higher

No two fast food burgers are built the same. Many patties are flat and cooked from frozen, flopping meekly between piles of toppings without much beef to back its name. But there are some burger chains that choose to take the dish to a new, more quality-focused level. Whether your drive-thru burger joint sells locally sourced Angus beef or fresh and never frozen fare, there are several indicators of a higher quality burger product. Perhaps one of the biggest signs is the use of grass-fed beef.

Strictly speaking, grass-fed indicates that the cattle used to supply the beef have maintained a diet of grass for the span of its life. This doesn't mean that the cows have been pasture-raised, nor does it mean that they haven't been exposed to or treated with antibiotics. Generally, grass-fed beef is lauded for its rich flavor and nutrient-dense composition. In recent years, grass-fed beef has grown in popularity, with many touting its perceived health benefits and a complex flavor profile. This consensus also extends to grass-fed butter, which is also having a bit of a moment (but does it really taste better than standard?).

Grass-fed beef does have a lower fat content than grain-fed beef, which only furthers its health-food bonafides, and the two beefs do have some flavor differences. For this reason, many customers may want to choose a fast food spot that serves grass-fed burgers. Below are five restaurants that make quality beef a top priority.