The Burger Chains That Set The Bar For Their Beef A Little Higher
No two fast food burgers are built the same. Many patties are flat and cooked from frozen, flopping meekly between piles of toppings without much beef to back its name. But there are some burger chains that choose to take the dish to a new, more quality-focused level. Whether your drive-thru burger joint sells locally sourced Angus beef or fresh and never frozen fare, there are several indicators of a higher quality burger product. Perhaps one of the biggest signs is the use of grass-fed beef.
Strictly speaking, grass-fed indicates that the cattle used to supply the beef have maintained a diet of grass for the span of its life. This doesn't mean that the cows have been pasture-raised, nor does it mean that they haven't been exposed to or treated with antibiotics. Generally, grass-fed beef is lauded for its rich flavor and nutrient-dense composition. In recent years, grass-fed beef has grown in popularity, with many touting its perceived health benefits and a complex flavor profile. This consensus also extends to grass-fed butter, which is also having a bit of a moment (but does it really taste better than standard?).
Grass-fed beef does have a lower fat content than grain-fed beef, which only furthers its health-food bonafides, and the two beefs do have some flavor differences. For this reason, many customers may want to choose a fast food spot that serves grass-fed burgers. Below are five restaurants that make quality beef a top priority.
Smashburger
Let's start with smash ... burger that is. Founded in 2007, Smashburger has proven to be quite the force in the world of fast food burgers. It has its origins as a humble restaurant that started with a vision of producing quality food (think deliciously thin smash burger patties pressed to perfection and delicious rosemary seasoned fries). According to ScrapeHero, as of 2024, there are currently over 200 Smashburger locations in the United States, each dedicated to bringing delicious burgers to hungry diners.
This quality starts with its patties, which, according to a Las Vegas Smashburger location's website, are "100% Certified Angus Beef that is grass fed and supports local farms." This claim, however, does not mean that the cattle are not treated with antibiotics or hormones. Additionally, since there is no strict definition as to what qualifies as grass-fed beef, the cattle was not necessarily only fed a grass diet. In fact, former Smashburger CCO Greg Creighton told The Straight Beef that the company's beef is "grain fed, grass finished" rather than being entirely grass-fed. So as always, sample this burger with care.
Elevation Burger
Let's move to another level of burger, Elevation Burger. The company was founded by April and Hans Hess in 2005. The year before, Hans quit his job in real estate to pursue his passion and began working on his dream of opening a burger restaurant. When the first location opened in Falls Church, Virginia, a suburb of Washington D.C., it was a humble strip mall restaurant. It has since developed a more nationwide (and international) presence. And for good reason: Elevation Burger uses high-quality ingredients and beef patties.
Unlike other burger joints on this list, Elevation Burger uses only "environmentally sustainable beef, completely grass-fed, in each and every patty," according to its website. Additionally, the chain uses olive oil to fry its fries in order to keep its food at least relatively "heart-healthy." Elevation Burger's menu is also completely free of trans fats. As to whether these specifically chosen ingredients lead to a better burger, you have to climb to your nearest Elevation Burger to try it for yourself.
BurgerFi
Since BurgerFi first opened its doors in 2011, its sole focus has been to deliver the highest quality burger to beef-hungry customers. The chain was founded in Florida by a team of chefs who were seeking to deliver a stellar, gourmet burger to fast casual diners. So it should come as no surprise that the company doesn't skimp when it comes to the quality of its beef — the key to the brand's smash burger-style offerings.
According to BurgerFi's website, the chain sources its beef from many ranches and uses 100% Angus beef. It's also "never exposed to steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives." The cows used for BurgerFi burgers are raised on pastures and are fed a diverse diet that includes grass, grains, hay, and legumes. Okay, so the inclusion of other feed in the cows' diets means that BurgerFi's burgers are not wholly grass-fed. However, the company does dictate that cattle not be given antibiotics or hormones, which is certainly a plus. As to the impact of a partial grass-fed diet, you'll just have to taste that for yourself.
B.Good
Okay, so B.Good isn't exactly a national chain. In fact, B.Good locations are found only, and exclusively, in New England. The company has locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and, well, that's all! So more than likely, you might not be able to find a B.Good near you. But that doesn't mean the burger joint isn't worth trying on your next New England road trip. The small but mighty chain got its start in Boston, Massachusetts in 2004. The company is guided by aims for healthy and sustainable foods.
B. Good's menu isn't just burgers and fries. The chain also offers up a mix of soups, smoothies, acai bowls, salads, and bowls. Its burger menu includes a range of choices, from the avocado topped Power Play to the aptly named Mushroom and Swiss, which is topped with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions, and barbecue. They don't just feature creative and fresh toppings, either — the patties themselves are something to crave. Each craft burger on its menu is made from entirely grass-fed beef sourced from local New England cattle. This local, fresh, and grass-fed approach can be felt throughout the chain's extensive menu. It's definitely worth a bite.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Keeping things relatively regional, let's now move to Hopdoddy Burger Bar. The chain blends beer and burgers into one delicious experience. It was opened in Austin, Texas in 2010 by a group of friends hoping to bring the humble reputation of burger bars up a notch (or two). The chain currently has over 30 locations in several states, including Texas, Colorado, and Georgia. Its menu features a plethora of burgers ranging from hearty beef selections to a black bean burger and one sandwich that features an Ahi tuna patty.
However, this doesn't mean that Hopdoddy neglects its beefier offerings. In fact, at least according to the chain's website, its burgers are made with "100% grass fed, regenerative beef & bison." This choice of high-quality beef helped the chain garner quite a bit of praise and attention from many Texas foodies, which helped it build its impeccable reputation (at least among its fans). It might help that you can grab a cold pint of beer to enjoy alongside your burger, but the grass-fed beef certainly doesn't hurt.