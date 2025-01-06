12 Secrets Of Five Guys You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

As anyone who has ever visited a Five Guys knows, orders are presented in paper bags, period. There are no trays, there are no "For here or to go?" questions, and for a long time, there was certainly no delivery. In a world where all fast food joints seem to cater to our eating habits by way of drive-thrus and delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, it does feel sort of odd that Five Guys was a hold out for so long. It even refused to deliver to the Pentagon back in 1986 from its first location in Arlington. The general trying to place the order for 15 hamburgers was pretty peeved, but owner Jerry Murrell stood firm, and even doubled down, hanging a giant "Absolutely No Delivery" banner on the front of the store.

With the paper bag approach, the longtime refusal to deliver may feel a little counterintuitive. However, Murrell told an interviewer with QSR, "We've never had a delivery service. We don't believe in it. We think it cheapens the product." The paper bags allow each restaurant to purposefully overfill the fries, spilling them into the bag and giving customers the sense they got a deal as people walk out the door with their food or plop down at a table. As far as delivery, Five Guys has bent a bit. It's now available via delivery services, so you can get your fix anytime.