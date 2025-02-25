How Wendy's Decision To Use Fresh Beef Led To The Creation Of Its Famous Chili

When Dave Thomas founded Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers in Columbus, Ohio in 1969, he already had years of experience in the fast food industry. Most notably, he had learned a lot from Colonel Harland Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame, for whom he'd once worked. Thomas was a self-made entrepreneur who wasn't afraid to try new ideas, like the Wendy's SuperBar, a buffet-style salad bar the company rolled out in the 1980s. Another was its square hamburger patty, which he came up with as a way to make it appear the burgers were bigger since the meat hung over the sides of the bun. A square burger also meant Wendy's fry cooks could fit more burgers on the grill at once.

This nicely illustrates two of Thomas' great talents — marketing and frugality. These two traits also came together when he launched the burger chain and included chili on the Wendy's menu. Using fresh ground beef instead of frozen meat was a cornerstone of the brand's identity and marketing strategy, but fresh beef doesn't last as long as frozen meat. So Thomas created chili to cut down on food waste. It also meant that Wendy's, unlike Burger King or McDonald's, featured chili as a permanent menu item, helping to set it apart.