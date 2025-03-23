How To Eat Caviar Properly: A Beginner's Guide To The Delicacy
Few foods scream luxury as loudly as caviar. These glossy pearls of sturgeon roe have long been associated with wealth and indulgence, gracing the tables of royalty, aristocrats, and swanky fine dining restaurants. However, it wasn't always that way. The first records of caviar date back to the 4th century and state that the Greeks ate it at banquets. Caviar was considered peasant food in 12th-century Russia and remained so for centuries until the tsars took a liking to it, and it became associated with high society. Elite diners would go on to create elaborate rituals and etiquette for how to eat caviar.
As the demand for caviar surged, sturgeon populations declined due to overfishing. This scarcity further cemented caviar's luxury status, making it one of the most sought-after gourmet items in the world. Today, the world's most expensive caviar can cost over $10,000 a tin. With that in mind, it stands to reason that you'd want to savor every bite the right way. To help demystify the process, we spoke with Ryan Brunty, director of marketing at Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar, who shared his expert advice on what to look for in high-quality caviar, the best ways to serve it, and how to enjoy it like a pro.
What is caviar?
Caviar is the unfertilized eggs of sturgeon (a fish in the Acipenseridae family). Fish roe from other types of fish may be called caviar as well, but many consider sturgeon roe the only true caviar. The eggs look like small pearls and can range in color from black to gray-green, golden, and white. They're cured in salt and typically sold in tins or jars. Part of the draw to caviar is its unique texture and taste. At first bite, you get a slight pop, and then a velvety sensation coats the tongue. The flavor varies in intensity depending on the variety of caviar, but you can expect it to be briny, buttery, and packed with umami notes.
There are a number of reasons caviar is so expensive. The main one is that overfishing has led to a massive drop in sturgeon populations. Traditionally, caviar came mainly from wild sturgeon caught in the Caspian and Black Seas. However, a great deal of caviar now comes from farmed sturgeon. Even so, it still takes between eight and 20 years for a female sturgeon to reach maturity and start producing eggs. In addition, harvesting can be time-consuming and labor-intensive, as the caviar must be extracted by hand, cleaned, sorted, cured, and packaged according to strict standards.
How to choose the right caviar
There are nearly 30 species of sturgeon, but only a few are highly sought after for their caviar. Beluga are large sturgeons that produce some of the most coveted caviar in the world. The large black or grey eggs are rich, buttery, and nutty tasting. Kaluga is a freshwater sturgeon with caviar that tastes similar to beluga. Osetra sturgeon produce eggs that are medium-sized, dark brown, and creamy-tasting. Sevruga caviar has smaller pearls that are grey with a buttery, briny taste. Caviar is also graded depending on its size, firmness, and taste. Grade one is the highest quality and grade two is slightly lower.
So which type of caviar is right for you? Caviar connoisseurs will tell you that beluga is by far the best, but it's also wildly expensive. For caviar newbies, Ryan Brunty recommends going with something approachable but also luxe. He told us, "You never want to go too cheap when trying caviar, especially for the first time. I recommend kaluga or osetra for those first-timers. Look for glossy, firm eggs with a clean, ocean-like scent. If it smells fishy or looks dull, walk away." You may also want to look for caviar that's labeled "malossol," as that indicates it's only been lightly salted to let the flavor shine through.
The best way to serve caviar
So you've procured your caviar, and you're ready to try it. Before you crack open that tin though, there are a few steps you should take to ensure you get the best out of the experience. The good news is you don't need to go overboard. Ryan Brunty told us, "Less is definitely more with caviar. You want it to be the star, so keep it cold and simple by serving it straight from the tin on a bed of ice — no over-styling needed." Caviar tends to get softer and taste fishier the longer it sits at room temperature, so the ice will help keep it firm and preserve its fresh, briny flavor.
You'll also need a spoon for serving, but many experts will tell you that the worst mistake you can make with caviar is serving it with a metal spoon. Brunty said, "Opt for a mother-of-pearl, bone, or glass one, as a metal spoon will give it a metallic aftertaste and kill the vibe." Metals cause oxidization, which can alter the taste of the caviar. Ideally, you want a spoon made with a non-reactive material. It should also be small and shallow so that you can gently scoop up a small amount of caviar without breaking the delicate pearls.
How to eat caviar properly
Finally, it's time to pop some of that satiny roe into your mouth. Purists will tell you that the best way to enjoy caviar is on its own so that you can get the most out of the brininess and umami richness. Ryan Brunty said, "Straight off the spoon with no distracting flavors is the purest way. Let it hit your tongue, warm up just a little, and it will pop naturally." Don't chew the caviar because you might miss out on some of that tongue-coating butteriness.
Another way you can try the delicacy is with a move called a caviar bump. It involves taking a small spoonful of caviar and placing it on the back of your hand between your thumb and index finger. Then, you simply lick it off the hand. Alternatively, you can place the caviar on your wrist and do your bump that way. It's a trend that's currently having a major moment, but it's actually been around for centuries. Traditionally, that was how buyers at markets would taste-test the caviar before purchasing. It's also a clever way to avoid sharing spoons. Some say it enhances the experience because the warmth from your skin heats the caviar slightly and intensifies its flavor.
Classic accompaniments for caviar
While top-notch caviar can shine all on its own, the right accompaniments can enhance its texture and balance its flavor without overwhelming it. Classic pairings include toast points or crackers and crème fraîche. You simply smear a bit of the crème fraîche on top of the toast or cracker, then top it with a dollop of caviar. The crunch of the toast and creaminess of the crème fraîche provide a nice textural contrast to the caviar, and the flavors are mild enough that they won't overpower it. Some people swap out the crème fraîche for cream cheese.
In Russia, it's common to serve caviar with slices of bread and butter or blinis and sour cream. Blinis are thin buckwheat pancakes with a slightly spongy texture. They create a soft, pillowy base for the caviar. Other sides that you might find served with caviar include hard-boiled eggs and boiled potatoes. Garnishes can include lemon wedges, chives, and minced shallots. The key to pairing foods with caviar is to opt for neutral flavors because you want the flavor of the caviar to shine through.
Creative caviar pairings
While blinis and crème fraîche will always have their place in caviar service, there's plenty of room for creativity as well. For example, the team at Caspian's aren't afraid to get adventurous with their pairings. Ryan Brunty said, "We serve bite-sized crunchy corn tacos filled with blue crab and topped with caviar; and a caviar waffle, which is similar to the blini in its flavor profile, but with a crispier texture. Both are delicious."
If you want to go all out with a decadent spread, consider pairing your caviar with luxe ingredients like smoked salmon, lobster, or a soft cheese like brie. You can also go the opposite route and turn to more mainstream ingredients that you might already have in your pantry or fridge. Plain potato chips are a great choice because they provide a crunchy base that's neutral and just a touch salty to complement the brininess of the caviar. Caviar can also be a secret ingredient to level up deviled eggs. The richness of the creamy yolks pairs well with the buttery flavor of the caviar.
Drinks that pair well with caviar
Given that caviar is such an indulgence, you want to make sure you pair it with the right drink to ensure you get the most out of the experience. Ideally, you want something that will complement the flavor of the caviar without taking over your taste buds. When we asked Ryan Brunty what the best drinks are to pair with caviar, he said, "Hands down, without question, [that] would be Champagne or vodka. A crisp, dry Champagne (think Perrier-Jouët) amps up the buttery, briny notes, while ice-cold vodka cuts through the richness and lets the caviar do the talking."
Champagne works well because the acidity and bubbles cleanse the palate and allow the complex flavors of the caviar to take center place. Brut or Extra Brut Champagnes are ideal, but dry sparkling wines like Crémant or Cava can also work. If bubbles aren't your thing, you can opt for a dry white wine with good minerality that can bring out the nuances of the caviar. Vodka provides a clean, crisp contrast without introducing competing flavors. It's best served ice-cold to enhance the freshness of the caviar. Brunty also recommends a dirty martini, which can add a touch of salinity that plays well with the brininess of the caviar.
Caviar etiquette at restaurants and events
If you've never eaten caviar before, you might find yourself at a fancy dinner or event wondering what to do when it's served. Should you slather it on toast? Eat it in one bite? Knowing a few etiquette basics can help you enjoy your caviar with confidence. The first rule is not to go overboard. Caviar is best eaten in small portions and savored slowly. If it's served on a spoon, eat it in one smooth bite and allow the pearls to burst on your tongue and release their flavor. If it's served communally, be mindful of portion sizes. About two spoonfuls per person is polite practice.
When it comes to the accompaniments, you want to use just enough to complement the caviar without overwhelming it. If there are blinis, toast points, or crème fraîche on offer, use them sparingly so that the caviar remains the star. Remember that caviar is delicate, so you don't want to stir or mix it roughly. Go easy on the garnishes as well. Too much lemon juice or minced shallot can take away from the flavors of the caviar and create a mess. As mentioned previously, a small sip of champagne or vodka between bites can refresh the palate and enhance the notes of the caviar.
Cooking with caviar
Although caviar is often eaten on its own or with just a few accompaniments, it can also elevate a wide range of dishes. However, cooking with caviar can be tricky because it's very delicate and can lose some of its flavor and texture if heated. Plus, it's pricey, so you want to use it sparingly. The best way to use caviar in cooking is as a topping. Appetizers work particularly well here. For example, Ryan Brunty said, "Potato latkes are amazing on their own, but when you add a dollop of crème fraîche and a spoonful of caviar, it's one of the best things you can eat." Caviar can also enhance dips, fritters, and canapés.
Main dishes can also benefit from a sprinkling of briny caviar. You can start the day off on a high note by dotting some caviar on your fried eggs or folding a spoonful into an omelet. Caviar can take seafood dishes to the next level by adding an extra taste of the ocean. Try it with ceviche, pan-seared scallops, and steamed or baked fish. Looking to add some extra texture and pops of flavor to pasta? Caviar works beautifully with cream-based pasta sauces. Those briny pearls can also enhance the flavor of steak and side dishes like mashed potatoes and green beans.
How caviar should be stored
Caviar is a perishable food that is incredibly delicate, so it needs to be stored properly to maintain its texture and taste. The first thing you want to do when you buy a tin or jar is look for the shelf life information. In general, an unopened tin or jar of caviar should last about four to six weeks in your refrigerator. That shelf life may be longer if the caviar is pasteurized or contains preservatives. Be sure to store your caviar on a flat surface with the lid facing up so that all of the eggs are immersed in the natural liquids.
An opened container of caviar is a completely different story. Ryan Brunty warned, "Once that tin is cracked, the clock is ticking and you've got about 48 hours before the magic fades. Keep it locked down in the coldest part of the fridge, tightly sealed, and never let it linger at room temp for too long. Treat it right, or it'll be game over very quickly." Ideally, you want to store your caviar between 28 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Most experts do not recommend freezing caviar because it can affect the texture of the pearls.
Where to buy caviar and what to expect in pricing
Being the luxury item that it is, caviar isn't something you can typically pick up at your run-of-the-mill supermarket or a big-box store. That is, with the exception of Costco, which stocks it at some warehouses. You may also be able to find it at Walmart. In general, though, specialty seafood markets and gourmet food shops are the go-to sources, and reputable online retailers offer a wide selection with delivery options. At the end of the day, you want to ensure that you get your caviar from a reliable seller that can provide detailed information about its origin and authenticity.
Caviar prices vary significantly based on factors like species, origin, and farming methods. It's typically priced by the kilogram or ounce. Tins and jars start at about 30 grams (one ounce) and go up to a kilogram (35 ounces). A one-ounce tin of osetra or sevruga might set you back about $80, while top-tier caviar like the rare almas beluga could cost close to $1000 for a one-ounce tin. If you're new to caviar, it makes sense to buy smaller tins to start so that you can try different varieties and determine which ones you prefer before going all out.
Caviar substitutes
Not everyone wants to splurge on traditional sturgeon caviar, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the experience. There are several caviar substitutes that are less pricey, more sustainable, and do a good job of mimicking the texture and flavor of true caviar. Some of the best options include roe from other fish like salmon, trout, or whitefish. Lumpfish caviar is surprisingly affordable considering it's firm, salty, and has a subtle oceanic flavor similar to sturgeon caviar. A two-ounce box of lumpfish caviar costs roughly $13 at Walmart.
There are also plant-based caviars available for those who want vegetarian and vegan options. You might be surprised to learn that caviar isn't actually vegetarian despite being a seafood product. The reason is that the sturgeon are often killed to extract the eggs. Vegan caviar is made with kelp that has been dried, then mixed with water and other ingredients like salt, spices, and citric acid. It's mixed until it reaches the consistency of gelatin, then shaped into pearls. Many say it gives the same sensation as caviar, and the flavor is salty and sea-like, although it's not exactly like the real deal.