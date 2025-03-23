How To Eat Caviar Properly: A Beginner's Guide To The Delicacy

Few foods scream luxury as loudly as caviar. These glossy pearls of sturgeon roe have long been associated with wealth and indulgence, gracing the tables of royalty, aristocrats, and swanky fine dining restaurants. However, it wasn't always that way. The first records of caviar date back to the 4th century and state that the Greeks ate it at banquets. Caviar was considered peasant food in 12th-century Russia and remained so for centuries until the tsars took a liking to it, and it became associated with high society. Elite diners would go on to create elaborate rituals and etiquette for how to eat caviar.

As the demand for caviar surged, sturgeon populations declined due to overfishing. This scarcity further cemented caviar's luxury status, making it one of the most sought-after gourmet items in the world. Today, the world's most expensive caviar can cost over $10,000 a tin. With that in mind, it stands to reason that you'd want to savor every bite the right way. To help demystify the process, we spoke with Ryan Brunty, director of marketing at Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar, who shared his expert advice on what to look for in high-quality caviar, the best ways to serve it, and how to enjoy it like a pro.