What Sets Yorkshire Pudding Apart From Popovers?

The first thing to know about Yorkshire pudding is that it is not anything like what Americans call pudding. In the United States, pudding usually refers to a creamy, custardy dessert, while in the United Kingdom, it is an overarching term for dishes typically boiled or steamed. They can be sweet, like spotted dick or sticky toffee pudding, or savory, like blood pudding. Yorkshire pudding, a pastry with a light, golden, crispy crust that opens to a steamy, eggy pocket of air, falls into the latter category since it is usually topped or filled with savory meats and gravy.

Commonly associated with Northern England, the dish was likely created in the mid-18th century. It was often made in an open fire beneath roasting meat, allowing it to capture the rich, warm fat drippings, an important energy source for those in the part of England where it was a struggle to afford meat. Traditionally, it was served with gravy as an appetizer to fill people up so they would eat less of the more expensive main course. In fact, Britain's Royal Society of Chemists' (RSC) says this is still the only way to serve Yorkshire pudding (via BBC).

Today, Yorkshire pudding is made in a separate pan greased with meat drippings or beef fat. This gives it a more savory flavor and a slightly denser texture than buttery, flaky popovers. To the dismay of the RSC, the pudding is regularly served as an entree. The classic English dish toad in the hole is a large Yorkshire pudding filled with sausages and topped with onion gravy. Additionally, entire meals — including meat, vegetables, and potatoes — are often served on top of a large Yorkshire pudding.