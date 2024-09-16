How To Clean Mussels Perfectly Every Time

Seasoned seafood cooks know that, despite their somewhat unattractive appearance inside their shells, mussels are a delicious treat that is quick to prepare and has a flavor that easily shines without complicated recipes. Some people enjoy dining out on mussels but may feel intimidated by the thought of preparing them at home. Mussels can look a bit wild when they're still at the market as they may be covered in grit and barnacles. However, the cleaning process is pretty straightforward.

Avoid common mistakes when buying seafood such as mussels by choosing a seafood market carefully. A reputable market will be known for selling fresh, high-quality seafood, from local waters if possible. The best season to choose wild mussels is from September to April for the richest flavor, or buy farmed mussels at any time.

Mussels spoil quickly, which is why they're sold and cooked live. Live mussels have tightly closed shells, so check that all or most of them are closed before choosing a bag. Mussels need to stay cold and moist to breathe, so, after purchasing, store them unwrapped in the refrigerator until you're ready to clean them. Don't submerge them in water. It's best to buy mussels the same day you'll make them if possible, or no more than 24 hours ahead.

If you're tempted to skip the cleaning process, don't. Mussels accumulate gritty particles or contaminants on their shells as well as inside since they filter water to feed, and the shells will often be present in the pot when you're cooking the dish. Following these steps will help you learn to clean mussels quickly and effectively in no time so you start making restaurant-quality mussel dishes from the comfort of your own home.