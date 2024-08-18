The Origin Story Of Guy Fieri's Flavortown

In the most general sense, Flavortown is a fictional town or city that's centered around bold flavors. But because it's an imaginary place, it's a little hard to pin down what exactly it looks like: The idea of Flavortown has been built up over a lot of smaller throwaway jokes and lines, for example, with people declaring themselves citizens of Flavortown, or Fieri pondering whether the town's airline would be sausage themed. Fieri himself is the mayor of Flavortown, and anyone can be a resident.

Despite Flavortown's nebulous form, Fieri has spelled out some "laws" of Flavortown, too. Some of these are inevitably influenced by Fieri's culinary preferences: For example, that "more bacon is always a good choice," or that you should "sauce with authority," another ambiguous term that seems to refer to boldly adding plenty of sauce to your food. Some other Flavortown laws are just plain common sense when it comes to cooking and eating — that you should salt your pasta water properly, taste as you go while cooking, and that you shouldn't use lighter fluid while barbecuing because of the chemical taste it can impart.

Even with these various laws, mayoral positions, and theoretical Flavortown "airlines," it's hard to conjure up a precise idea of what Flavortown looks like. So, it's probably best to just think of it as a Fieri fantasyland, where foods like sausage and burgers are ubiquitous, and the flavors are punchy.

