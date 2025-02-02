13 Unique McDonald's Burgers You Can Only Try Abroad

New Zealand is known for its magnificent natural landscapes and interesting wildlife, but one other specifically New Zealand phenomenon is the Kiwiburger. A beef patty topped with cheese, an egg, and beets, along with garnishes like lettuce and tomatoes on a hamburger bun, the Kiwiburger is looked upon fondly by most New Zealanders. The New Zealand Herald, for instance, dubs it "a classic" and "full of Kiwi flavor."

That said, there's a bit of a chicken-or-the-egg phenomenon with the Kiwiburger. While it's a famous McDonald's menu item in New Zealand, it was actually invented by Bryan Old in 1976. A few years later, he would become a McDonald's franchisee and eventually convince the company to release the burger in its restaurants in 1991.

Despite its many fans and even a famous jingle, the Kiwiburger is a bit elusive, frequently removed from the McDonald's menu, and then re-released, sometimes years later. While this could be bad news for anyone who desperately wants to taste a Kiwiburger while on a trip to New Zealand, there is some hope: you'll find versions of the Kiwiburger in all sorts of restaurants throughout the country. And if you live in or are headed to Australia, you may be able to try a variation on the Kiwiburger at that country's McDonald's. The McOz is the same burger but without the egg. Like its Kiwi cousin, though, the McOz is also often removed from the McDonald's menu and periodically re-released.