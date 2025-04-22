14 Cocktails You Can Easily Batch Make

Dinner party, garden party, or birthday party: When the guest list starts to mount, it can seem intimidating to make cocktails for a crowd. But if you want a signature drink at your next event — and having a designated bartender working the cocktail shaker all night isn't in the cards or the budget — don't give up. You can batch make wonderful cocktails for any season and occasion.

When batching, consider "sticking with drinks that are simple, refreshing, and easy to scale," says Rocco Milano, Certified Spirits Specialist and EVP of Sales at Still G.I.N By Dre and Snoop. "Whether it's a punch, an eggnog, or a big-batch spritz," he says, "you're essentially making something to pour out in portions — so it's all about how you build the flavors."

Julianna McIntosh of Join Jules says, "The best batch cocktails use spirits with bold flavors that hold up over time — think tequila, rum, and gin." These are ideal for batching because they "mix well, stay balanced, and pair perfectly with fresh juices or syrups." But Milano assures us any liquor can work if you've got the right methods, so whiskey and vodka fans fear not — we've got you covered, too. When you want to actually enjoy your party instead of getting stuck behind the bar all night, batching is a good move. So, read up on general best practices for how to batch cocktails for a party, and read on for specific cocktails our experts recommend batching for your next bash.