What Wine Should You Use When Making Sangria?

Summer may be coming to an end, but sangria season is still in full swing. A fruity, refreshing pitcher of sangria always hits the spot, and makes a great crowd-pleaser for parties and outdoor get-togethers. The basic components of sangria are simple: wine, fruit, and fruit juice mixer. Beyond that, it's up to you which flavors you want to highlight and what additions you want to add to spice it up (like bourbon, which gives your drink a rich twist).

If you're new to sangria, you might be wondering which wine you should use as your base. There are two main types of sangria: traditional sangria uses red wine, while the more recently popularized sangria blanca uses white wine. The rule of thumb for purchasing sangria wine is frugality, as the wine will be doctored with so much sugary fruit juice and flavorful spices that there's no need to reach for a top shelf bottle. That being said, don't choose a bottle so cheap that you wouldn't drink it on its own.

Beyond price, region is also important to consider when selecting a sangria base. Since sangria originates from Spain, it's highly recommended that you choose a Spanish red wine, like tempranillo, garnacha, or another rioja varietal. Or if you're opting to make a sangria blanca, a dry Spanish white, like a Verdejo from the Rueda region, is best — though any crisp, fruity white will do the trick.

