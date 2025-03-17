The Festive Batch Cocktail Ina Garten Makes For Holiday Gatherings
The gimlet is a cocktail with a fascinating origin story and a long history. It's traditionally made using gin, lime juice, and simple syrup; however, as with most cocktails, you can easily put your own spin on it. And Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa herself, has done just that. Her simple pomegranate gimlet recipe, which makes enough for a whole holiday party worth of revelers, is a vibrant and unique take on this classic beverage. You can find the recipe in her 2020 cookbook "Modern Comfort Food."
To make this dazzling drink, simply combine equal parts lime juice and pomegranate juice, one-and-a-half times that of gin, and a half-part of simple syrup. Give it all a good shake in a cocktail shaker filled with ice — Garten recommends a full 15 seconds. Finally, add the cocktail into chilled martini glasses and garnish each drink with a twist of lime and a few pomegranate seeds.
Pomegranate and gin make a great pair
Gin, like rum, is a versatile mixer that can lend itself particularly well in your favorite fall cocktails. After all, one of its defining flavors is juniper: The smell of pine is already strongly associated with winter holidays, so why not go all-in and drink some evergreen goodness as well? And, of course, the bright color of pomegranate red paired with the lively green hue of the lime is instantly recognizable as a holiday color palette.
Pomegranate can give a seasonal twist to some other classic gin cocktails as well. Add a couple ounces of pomegranate juice to your gin and tonic, for example. Lime juice and a fresh rosemary garnish just might make this your new favorite. A gin fizz is similar to a gin and tonic, but comes standard with citrus juice and simple syrup. A gin and tonic, on the other hand, might commonly just have a slice of lime or lemon as a garnish, leaving it up to the consumer whether they want to squeeze the juice in or not. In either case, you can easily make a pomegranate gin fizz — again, adding a sprig of rosemary for a finishing festive touch.
Finally, as New Year's Eve approaches and you're looking for the perfect toasting drink, look no further than a pomegranate French 75, a fruity twist on Ina Garten's favorite brunch cocktail. Take your classic blend of gin, citrus, simple syrup, and champagne and dress up for the holidays with the help of pomegranate juice.