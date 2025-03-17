The Festive Batch Cocktail Ina Garten Makes For Holiday Gatherings

Gin, like rum, is a versatile mixer that can lend itself particularly well in your favorite fall cocktails. After all, one of its defining flavors is juniper: The smell of pine is already strongly associated with winter holidays, so why not go all-in and drink some evergreen goodness as well? And, of course, the bright color of pomegranate red paired with the lively green hue of the lime is instantly recognizable as a holiday color palette.

Pomegranate can give a seasonal twist to some other classic gin cocktails as well. Add a couple ounces of pomegranate juice to your gin and tonic, for example. Lime juice and a fresh rosemary garnish just might make this your new favorite. A gin fizz is similar to a gin and tonic, but comes standard with citrus juice and simple syrup. A gin and tonic, on the other hand, might commonly just have a slice of lime or lemon as a garnish, leaving it up to the consumer whether they want to squeeze the juice in or not. In either case, you can easily make a pomegranate gin fizz — again, adding a sprig of rosemary for a finishing festive touch.

Finally, as New Year's Eve approaches and you're looking for the perfect toasting drink, look no further than a pomegranate French 75, a fruity twist on Ina Garten's favorite brunch cocktail. Take your classic blend of gin, citrus, simple syrup, and champagne and dress up for the holidays with the help of pomegranate juice.