Batching Your Cocktails Will Help You Be The Host With The Most At Your Next Party

However, you'll still need to develop a protocol for making cocktails in the convenient economy size. Finding a way to scale up your recipe easily and accurately is job one. The simplest method asks you to exchange ounces to cups. For example, if a single drink recipe requires an ounce of vodka and you want to make eight drinks, then you'll need 1 cup of vodka in the batch because 8-ounces equals 1 cup. You'll scale up each ingredient in the drink this way.

Once you have the basic boozy ingredients for the batched cocktails in the pitcher, add water. Follow this rule of thumb: Add 20% water in proportion to the booze if you won't serve the drinks immediately. Go with 15% water if you're breaking out the booze right away. When it comes time to add the ice, you'll need one cup of ice for every 10 drinks or so.

Mix the drinks up in a pitcher or a Mason jar with a lid. This allows you to store the drink mix in the fridge in the same container you mixed it in. This not only saves you labor because you're not dirtying up extra pitchers, it also provides a shield against the smells that sometimes seep into the drink mix from the fridge. Think martinis that taste like last-night's lasagna, and you're getting what's being implied here.