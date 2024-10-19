Chill Your Punch Using A Clever Bundt Pan Trick

When hosting a party, tailgate, tea, or boozy book club, there's often a long list of finishing touches to tackle in a short amount of time. Right before your guests arrive you're likely dressing that salad, warming those Buffalo wings, and adding ice to your batch cocktails and punch bowl. But if your guests are fashionably late or too busy catching up to consume any punch, your perfectly balanced punch bowl concoction has suddenly become a weak and watery mess. Luckily, there's an easy trick to chilling your punch that involves a household good you probably have on hand.

Unearth your Bundt pan from your kitchen cabinet and create a stylish ring of ice before your next soirée. Whether your Bundt pan has a classically fluted shape, an intricate swirl pattern, or even the turrets and tunnels of a sandcastle, any shape will work as long as the entire pan can fit within your punch bowl.

Next, clear out space in your freezer. Depending on the size and length of your party, you may want to create more than one ice ring, so make sure you have plenty of room. Then fill your bundt pan halfway up with water and freeze for at least a few hours — you want a mold that's frozen through to keep your punch bowl cool without diluting the contents too quickly. When the party is about to start, gently set your ring into your punch bowl and check that task off your to-do list.