15 Delicious Ways To Use Bologna Besides A Sandwich

Bologna has long been the unsung hero of the deli aisle. For too long, we've relegated this lunchbox staple to the confines of a sandwich, trapped between two slices of bread with nothing else but a slice of American cheese. But with a little creativity, you can turn this humble (and budget-friendly) deli meat into all sorts of delectable meals and snacks that will satisfy those savory cravings.

Before it gets sliced and sold by the pound, bologna is, after all, a type of sausage. And just as you could slice, dice, and process some sausage and add it into a number of recipes, the same is true for this silky protein. The beauty of bologna is in its unique texture and flavor, which lend a smooth and savory character to your dishes. It's time to break free from the ordinary and give this meaty marvel the chance to shine. Incorporating a bit of bologna into meatballs, burgers, or salads might sound a little weird at first, but trust us, it can be done — and the results will surprise you. Below, you'll find a few crispy, savory, and downright satisfying bologna recipes that will have you rethinking everything you thought you knew about this meaty marvel.