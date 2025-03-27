Bologna Is The Meatball Twist That's Making Italian Grandmas Do A Double Take

Ah, the humble meatball. It's hard to find a meal with more old-fashioned comfort than a heaping plate of spaghetti and meatballs, and though this classic "Italian" dish actually has American origins, the original predecessor to the meatball and the hamburger can be traced all the way back to Ancient Rome. Suffice to say, the meatball is a food that elicits strong opinions on how it should properly be made, especially from families who have been passing down their recipe for generations.

Such recipes generally contain the same basic components: beef (sometimes substituted or mixed with pork or Italian sausage), eggs for binding, breadcrumbs, and additions like onions, garlic, Parmesan, and seasonings. Sometimes, however, a meatball recipe comes along with a twist so ingenious yet unorthodox that it could shock traditionalists, such as one that swaps breadcrumbs for oats or incorporates pre-packaged French onion soup mix. If you're ready to think outside the meatball box, one salty, savory, special ingredient we suggest adding into the mix is bologna.

Bologna may be best known as an inexpensive and ubiquitous lunch meat for sandwiches, but it has a secret power to add crucial elements of salt and fat to your meatballs. The opposite of a lean meat, bologna is high in the fat needed to make moist and tender meatballs, plus lends them a distinctive depth of flavor.