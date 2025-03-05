Pickle Bologna For A Whole New Flavor Experience

If you grew up in places like Appalachia's coal region, you likely encountered a jar of hot pickled bologna on the counter of the local roadside diner/mini-mart. Flanked by Saltine crackers, a few napkins and some parchment paper, and a knife to cut it with, pickled bologna's the lunchtime staple that gets you through the peckishness of a lazy afternoon. But that's not the only place you'd find a jar of these bad boys. They're popular on game-day, too, which is why so many people in that region of the country keep a jar or two of 'em in the fridge at all times.

Although recipes vary, hot pickled bologna basically consists of cut slices of ring bologna, garlic cloves, crushed red peppers, salt, water, a lil' maple syrup, and vinegar. This concoction can sit in a jar, stewing and brewing in the fridge, for around 10 to 12 days, give or take. However, you can make a recipe that's done in just a day or so if you simply can't wait to indulge in all that spicy goodness.

You can use chunks of bologna from one of those oversized hot dog-shaped bologna logs to make this recipe. However, most people make it from the smaller rings of bologna, like Koegel's garlic ring bologna. Usually, these are vacuum-packed and formed into a slightly oval-shaped ring of bologna. Because the bologna pieces go into a jar, you'll want to cut them in small enough chunks to fit into the jar comfortably.