Pickle Bologna For A Whole New Flavor Experience
If you grew up in places like Appalachia's coal region, you likely encountered a jar of hot pickled bologna on the counter of the local roadside diner/mini-mart. Flanked by Saltine crackers, a few napkins and some parchment paper, and a knife to cut it with, pickled bologna's the lunchtime staple that gets you through the peckishness of a lazy afternoon. But that's not the only place you'd find a jar of these bad boys. They're popular on game-day, too, which is why so many people in that region of the country keep a jar or two of 'em in the fridge at all times.
Although recipes vary, hot pickled bologna basically consists of cut slices of ring bologna, garlic cloves, crushed red peppers, salt, water, a lil' maple syrup, and vinegar. This concoction can sit in a jar, stewing and brewing in the fridge, for around 10 to 12 days, give or take. However, you can make a recipe that's done in just a day or so if you simply can't wait to indulge in all that spicy goodness.
You can use chunks of bologna from one of those oversized hot dog-shaped bologna logs to make this recipe. However, most people make it from the smaller rings of bologna, like Koegel's garlic ring bologna. Usually, these are vacuum-packed and formed into a slightly oval-shaped ring of bologna. Because the bologna pieces go into a jar, you'll want to cut them in small enough chunks to fit into the jar comfortably.
Tips on making hot pickled bologna
Hot and pickled is the name of the game for this recipe, and there are a number of ways to achieve the desired amount of hot pickledness. Most recipes call for white vinegar, though you can use apple cider vinegar in yours if you want to experiment with different taste combos.
As for the hot, crushed red pepper flakes are often tapped for the job. However, other ingredients, like dried hot pepper pods, black peppercorns, and cayenne pepper also turn up the fire on the pickled bologna. Steeping the bologna in the vinegar and hot spices is what gives it that burn that nearly pickles the tongue and makes spicy fans beg for seconds. It adds new meaning to the words "ring of fire."
Finally, some home gourmands look for a way to balance out the heat. A little touch of sweetness usually does the trick here. Maple syrup, honey, or sugar are often the go-to's for this. However, you might find that something like agave, molasses, monk syrup, or coconut sugar is just the thing that takes your sweet-hot treat to the next level, so don't be afraid to try something different in the name of decadence.