How To Make Bologna The Last-Minute Superstar Of Your Next Potluck

Casseroles are the unsung heroes of last-minute dinner plans. Sure, they must be compiled, and bake for an hour or so. But the flexibility offered by casseroles, hotdishes, and pasta bakes is nearly unparalleled. If you've got some veggies, cheese, and a carbohydrate or starch (could be pasta or rice, could be biscuit mix or boxed instant potatoes), you've already got the start of a tasty casserole. Throw in some broth or soup and whatever meat is on hand, and you've got all the important last-minute food groups. But there's another ingredient you may be overlooking: bologna. That's right, sliced, processed lunch meat. Chopped up and fried, it works as a base protein or a crispy accent.

Casseroles seem to be having a moment, and even TikTokers are on the trend. Between busy lives and wanting a creative dinner or potluck contribution, casseroles present as a complex dish with (generally) minimal heavy lifting. A box of this, a can of that, and you're good. If the humble leftover hot dog can dress up a casserole, then bologna can too. It's a kid-friendly ingredient that also holds nostalgic appeal for adults. And just because you're tossing in bologna doesn't mean the casserole isn't tasty. Besides, you can always upgrade from packaged, sliced bologna to fancy deli mortadella for more complex flavors and a fancier dish.