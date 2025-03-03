Bologna Bowls Are The Quick Breakfast Meal You Didn't Know You Needed

Let's be honest: Breakfast can be a pain to prepare. Sure, elaborate food in the morning is a tasty delight, but when everyone's bleary-eyed and ready to get out the door, there's no time to get that eggs Benedict just right. So, for a much more efficient and delicious alternative, craft bologna bowls.

The dish only requires a minute of prep time and an even shorter cooking duration. The creation starts with a few slices of bologna layered around the bottom of a bowl. A slice of cheese goes on top, along with a cracked egg. The assembly is followed with a whirl in the microwave, just long enough to cook the egg to the desired consistency. The exact cook time depends on your egg runniness preference and microwave strength, but it typically runs from as little as thirty seconds to a bit over a minute. Served alongside a warm piece of toast, it's both a comforting and tasty breakfast with an astoundingly expedited preparation.