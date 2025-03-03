Bologna Bowls Are The Quick Breakfast Meal You Didn't Know You Needed
Let's be honest: Breakfast can be a pain to prepare. Sure, elaborate food in the morning is a tasty delight, but when everyone's bleary-eyed and ready to get out the door, there's no time to get that eggs Benedict just right. So, for a much more efficient and delicious alternative, craft bologna bowls.
The dish only requires a minute of prep time and an even shorter cooking duration. The creation starts with a few slices of bologna layered around the bottom of a bowl. A slice of cheese goes on top, along with a cracked egg. The assembly is followed with a whirl in the microwave, just long enough to cook the egg to the desired consistency. The exact cook time depends on your egg runniness preference and microwave strength, but it typically runs from as little as thirty seconds to a bit over a minute. Served alongside a warm piece of toast, it's both a comforting and tasty breakfast with an astoundingly expedited preparation.
Microwaved bologna bowls are an easily customizable speedy breakfast
This easy-to-love breakfast dish intertwines several beloved American culinary traits. First, there's the bologna; the processed meat that has been popular since the early 20th century. The centerpiece of a staple lunchtime sandwich, it's both an affordable and readily available product that's easy to keep in the fridge. Then, there's the microwave, which is already ideal for efficient, savvy egg preparations. Pair the two with some all-American cheese to tie it together, and you have a nostalgia-inducing breakfast.
Plus, the dish is ideal for a breezy breakfast swap. Flavor enhancements can be as simple as adding some salsa or hot sauce on top, lending the dish more pop. Or switch out the toast for a hash brown or even a tortilla, giving it a different textural accompaniment. Plus, you can switch out the bologna for thinly sliced hot dogs, which have a similar composition. And if you're ready to undertake some knife work in the kitchen, chop in onions, tomatoes, or bell peppers into this mouthwatering breakfast bowl.