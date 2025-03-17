Make Bologna The Star Of Your Next Stir-Fry

The nostalgic smell of sizzling bologna can bring you right back to childhood, especially if you had fried bologna and eggs for breakfast before school. It's a deli meat that is hearty, filling, salty, and satisfying, and can be added to just about anything. You can eat it hot or cold; in a sandwich or as a snack straight out of the container. Bologna is a barbecue classic in Oklahoma, it's a staple in the Midwest, and fried bologna sandwiches are famous in the South. Cultures within the U.S. and around the world use versions of bologna in regional recipes that range from the mortadella of traditional Italian dishes to cubed bologna casserole, a popular Depression-era dish of the 1930s.

One of the best ways to use this popular deli meat is to add it to stir-fry. It's the answer to dinner on a busy weeknight, and a great way to feed the family and empty the fridge at the same time. It's also become a popular keto-friendly ingredient, providing flavor for vegetables like zucchini. Bologna stir-fry is also an easy freezer meal, one that can be made in bulk and reheated for a rainy — or busy — day. Prep the raw veggies ahead of time and portion them out into individual bags you can use later to create a bite to eat that's quick, delicious-smelling, and home-cooked.