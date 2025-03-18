How To Get The Perfect Texture For The Ultimate Low-Effort Bologna Salad

Due to a steady rise of food prices in the U.S. over the past several years, food trends are going retro, touting vintage, Depression-era recipes to save money. Along with discovering ways to take Spam to the next level and adding roasted garlic to canned tuna salad, we're seeing renewed focus on recipes such as American Midwest favorite bologna (or ham) salad. Though maw-maw likely used a meat grinder, these days it's simpler to use a food processor to get the perfect texture for an easy-to-prepare bologna salad.

While many delis and supermarkets offer pre-made bologna salad, it's both easier and more affordable to whip up this nostalgic spread in your own kitchen. Mincing slab bologna (or leftover ham) with mayonnaise and sweet pickle relish has been a basic recipe since the 1950s, and is just as simple to make now. Tumbling all of the ingredients — cubed, slab, or sliced bologna with mayo and relish — into a food processor and hitting pulse five or six times will quickly make a basic bologna salad with the perfect texture.