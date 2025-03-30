Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Way To Make Bologna Comes With A Sweet Twist

American chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse has a lot of amazingly helpful cooking tips. He considers things many might not, like which side of steak to cook first. He is also notably fond of concocting sweet-yet-savory combinations, like grilled peaches.

Lagasse brings sweetness to savory dishes once again with his unique twist on making baked bologna. For the crust, he coats the bologna in Dijon mustard and rubs brown sugar into the mustard. This covers the bologna on all sides, creating a spicy and sweet exterior.

The addition of brown sugar isn't chosen at random, nor is it an uncommon choice. Many appreciate the sweet edge the brown sugar brings to whole baked bologna. Brown sugar makes a great addition to other bologna dishes too, like bologna sandwiches.