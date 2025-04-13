11 Canned Peaches, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned peaches are a low-cost, tried-and-true treat. Not only are they one of the canned fruits you should always keep in your pantry, but they're good for making desserts and cooking in general. In an apples-to-apples comparison — or in this case, a peaches-to-peaches one — my family likes them better than either fresh or frozen, with the only exception being a really good Southern peach, straight from the tree at the height of its ripeness. If you don't happen to find yourself in Georgia in summer, however, canned is the way to go.

Knowledge is power, though, and we always want to know which canned fruits to buy and which to avoid, which led us to ask: what about peaches? Accordingly, my family of four (the husband, small boy, small girl, and myself) sat down to find out and report back.

If ever there were going to be a homogeneous ranking, you'd think it would be a roundup of mayonnaise products — yet in that case, my taste test team and I found a surprising amount of variety in the taste, texture, and creaminess of the mayo, but the same cannot be said for our peach taste test. We found the products to be pretty similar in most cases, and we have our doubts about whether you'd really notice a difference — minus a few notable standouts — if you weren't eating them side by side as we did. That said, there are definitely differences, and if you want the best canned peaches, we've done the legwork for you below.