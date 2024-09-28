The Essential Step You Can't Forget When Baking With Canned Peaches

When it comes to fruit, everybody knows that fresh is best. But while canned fruit has a bad reputation, there are applications where they're not just acceptable, but actually preferable. When it comes to peaches, their prime growing season is relatively short, and the shelf life of picked peaches is more inclined towards brevity than most. And that's assuming that you can get peaches from the trees to your kitchen without bruising the fragile flesh.

Advertisement

If you want replicable results every time, cooking with canned peaches is always a reliable option. Canned peaches will come moist, flavorful, uniformly sliced or halved, and basically as fresh as the day they were picked. Plus, you won't have to worry about pits or serious imperfections, as these things will have been removed during the canning process. That being said, not everything in the can should be going into your delicious baked peach recipe.

Before you use your canned peaches for baking, you need to do three things to them. Most people know that you need to drain the liquid from your canned peaches. Whether it's water, juice, or heavy syrup, it needs to go (and canned fruit liquid can always be set aside for use elsewhere). Some people will remember to rinse those canned peaches in a sieve. But the essential step that too many forget when baking with canned peaches is to dry the rinsed canned peaches before cooking with them.

Advertisement