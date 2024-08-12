13 Canned Fruits You Should Have In Your Pantry

Inexpensive and undeniably convenient, canned fruits are a fantastic food item to keep in your pantry. Whether you're in need of a quick snack or want to turn up the flavor in numerous recipes, they're more than ready to help fill in the gaps — but only if you keep them stocked. This isn't very hard to do, luckily: Canned fruit is not perishable like fresh fruit, so there's no need to use it straight away. You can simply put the cans in your pantry and leave them there until you find you need or want to use them. What's not to love?

Advertisement

To determine which canned fruits are best to keep stocked in your pantry I first thought of all the different ways I like to use them, of which there are many. I also researched popular recipes that contain fruit, which fruits are available canned, and whether or not using a canned version would diminish, benefit, or maintain a recipe's quality. The 13 canned fruits that made the cut are what you'll find below. Keep reading to find out what they are and how keeping them stocked can save you lots of time and effort when making many different recipes.