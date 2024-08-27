12 Canned Foods You Should Be Using For Easy Desserts
As a keen home cook, serving up a satisfying meal to your household at the end the day can be a great joy. We all enjoy a dessert every so often to round off dinner, but finding time to prepare one can be a challenge. Desserts often require extensive preparation and lengthy cooking times, and the stresses of daily life can mean there is simply no time to squeeze them into your busy schedule. If you have a variety of canned goods in your pantry though, you may be closer to creating that sweet treat than you think.
Canned goods offer you a pre-prepared ingredient that is often peeled, cooked, and ready to eat. By thinking creatively, you can turn these canned heroes into delicious desserts with the addition of just a few other ingredients. From cherry ice cream to pumpkin pie, canned ingredients can allow you to create speedy versions of classic desserts on those days that you are pressed for time.
Whether you usually love to bake, or are simply looking to satisfy a sweet craving as quickly as possible, these canned foods are here to save the day. Grab your can opener, and let's take a look at the 12 best canned foods you can use to create easy desserts.
Peaches
If you love fruity desserts, canned peaches are an absolute must-have in your pantry. Their soft texture and sweet flavor make them incredibly versatile, whether as a snack or to pair with a few other ingredients to make a delicious pudding. Fresh peaches are fantastic when ripe and in season, but the canned variety allows you to have consistently soft peaches throughout the year.
There are numerous easy desserts that can be made with canned peaches, but for a super easy and indulgent treat, try making a peach puff pastry bake. These mini strudels can serve as a dessert or a pastry, and you can adjust the sweetness depending on the type of canned peaches you buy. If you want the sweet flavor of the fruit to shine on its own, buy peaches in their own juice, otherwise a can with syrup will give you an extra sweet hit.
Buy pre-rolled puff pastry to make the preparation even easier, unroll and then cut into four or six squares, depending on what size you want the peach puff to be. Line up the canned peach slices onto each square, leaving some space around the edge. Drizzle the syrup over the top if you wish, then dust with cinnamon to add some spice. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes, or until the pastry is golden.
Coconut milk
If you thought that panna cotta was an intricate dessert only to be attempted by top chefs, you're in for a treat. Armed with a can of coconut milk, you can make an easy panna cotta that will impress your family, who will assume you have spent hours preparing it.
Coconut milk is a fabulous non-dairy ingredient that can replace cream or yogurt to create delicious plant-based desserts. Buying coconut milk in a can for baking is preferable to a carton, as the latter tends to be thinner as it's designed for drinking. Make sure to shake the can well before opening, as the cream can often separate out.
To keep this dessert vegan, you can use agar, which is a plant-based substitute that allows the panna cotta to set. The bonus it has over gelatin is that it sets better and more quickly at room temperature, meaning your dessert will be ready to eat earlier than with gelatin. Maple syrup is the best sweetener for the vegan version of this panna cotta, but you can use honey instead if you wish.
Combine the coconut milk, maple syrup, and agar together in a small saucepan and simmer on a low heat, whisking, for a few minutes. If you use agar flakes instead of powder, you will need to whisk it a bit more and heat for longer, until they dissolve. Pour into ramekins and chill for an hour or more, then serve with your favorite fruit on top.
Pineapple
Pineapple is a wonderful, tropical fruit that can add a delicious zing to both savory and sweet dishes. Preparing a pineapple, however, is not a fun task for most of us, and the thought of removing its prickly skin and tough core can put us off buying it in the first place. Enter canned pineapple, providing us with its bright, sweet flavor without the risk of being speared by its thorned exterior. Making desserts with canned pineapple is quick and easy, and allows you to add some extra nutrition into your pudding course.
There are many desserts you can make with canned pineapple, from upside down cakes to ice cream sundaes, or even piña colada desserts. But if you want to make something a bit more adventurous, try making a pineapple burfi instead. This traditional Indian dessert, also called barfi, takes hours to make when cooked in the classical way, but you can make a quick and simple fruity version using just three ingredients.
Drain a can of crushed pineapple and mix with 1 ½ cans of condensed milk and a carton of sour cream. Pour the mixture into a baking pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 40 minutes. This delicious version of a classic Indian dessert will delight your taste buds with its mixture of creamy textures and bright flavors.
Condensed milk
If there is one fruit flavor that just screams summer, it has to be a squeeze of fresh lime bursting through a drink or dessert. Key lime pie showcases the fantastic flavor of limes in the most decadent way, and with a couple of key ingredients, you can make a quick version of this pie in no time. The original Key lime pie actually wasn't baked, so this easy no-bake version actually has more authenticity than a classic recipe!
Although most keen home bakers would insist that a pie crust has to be made from scratch, when you are looking for an easy and quick dessert, there is nothing wrong with a pre-made crust. Choose one made from Graham crackers for the best texture. For the filling, you will need the juice from about 6 limes, as well as a tablespoon of zest. Mix with two cans of sweetened condensed milk, and once it is well combined, pour into the pie crust. Chill overnight to allow the dessert to set. Decorate with some more lime zest before serving, and your dinner guests will never guess what a wonderfully simple dish it was to prepare.
Pumpkin pie mix
If you have a can of pumpkin pie mix in the pantry but can't be bothered with the effort of making a full-blown homemade pumpkin pie, it is still possible to satisfy your dessert craving with an easy version. If you have a can of evaporated milk, a pre-made pie crust, and a couple of eggs, you can cut down the preparation time significantly and still end up with a tasty pie at the end.
Using canned pumpkin pie mix is the key to keeping this recipe simple, since the filling is already perfectly spiced and sweetened, meaning you don't need to measure out dry ingredients. For the pie crust, use a 9-inch deep dish shell – if using shallow crusts, the baking time will need to be adjusted slightly.
Beat two eggs in a large bowl, add ⅔ cup of evaporated milk, and a can of pumpkin pie mix. Mix the ingredients together well to create the filling, then transfer to the pie shell. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and continue to cook for a further 50 minutes (for a shallow pie, cook for 40 further minutes instead.)
This simplified version of pumpkin pie makes a great family dessert when you just don't have the time to prepare one from scratch, and will keep everyone happy with its spiced flavors and comforting texture.
Pears
Pears are a tasty and nutritious fruit that are a joy to eat at their peak freshness. However, when they are out of season, canned pears are a great fallback if you want to use these juicy fruits in a dessert.
Using canned pears removes the issue of waiting until they ripen, and buying them in syrup means you don't need to add much sugar, if any. Pears have a wealth of health benefits, including being great for your digestive system and potentially protecting against heart disease and cancer. Although there are many delicious desserts that can be made with canned pears, why not try a simple one that retains the healthy nature of the fruit? It doesn't get much simpler than baked pears, allowing the natural flavor of the fruit to take the limelight.
Drizzle canned halved pears with a mixture of honey and cinnamon, then bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes. Using canned pears means the cooking time can be reduced compared to fresh. The honey will create a beautiful glaze and the cinnamon adds just the right amount of spice. Pears go well with vanilla, so serve them with some ice cream for a touch of indulgence.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas in a dessert? You may be surprised to see them in this list, but using chickpeas in sweet treats is a brilliant idea that allows you to add a nutritional boost to your puddings. Their nutty flavor adds earthy notes to the sweeter ingredients in your desserts, creating protein-rich dishes with complex flavor profiles.
For a simple chickpea sweet snack, add them to some peanut butter and maple syrup to create vegan blondies. Without the usual butter and refined sugar, these blondies will allow you to enjoy a sweet treat whenever you fancy.
Start by draining the can of chickpeas — but you may want to save the liquid. Known as aquafaba, it has unusual qualities that make it useful in all sorts of baking situations, from replacing eggs to making vegan mozzarella. Blend the chickpeas with ¼ cup of maple syrup and half a cup of peanut butter — or any nut butter — then blend until smooth, before adding half a teaspoon of baking powder and blending again for a few seconds.
This will give you the basic blondie mix that can be baked in a tray for 25-30 minutes. You can add any extra topping you wish, including crushed nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit. Serve this healthy take on blondies the next time you have friends round for coffee, and watch their surprise as they discover the star ingredient!
Mango
Fresh mango is a delicious, tropical fruit that has a beautiful sweetness that lends itself well to savory dishes as well as desserts and smoothies. But getting a perfectly ripe mango can be a challenge, and removing the large stone inside without slicing part of your finger off is equally difficult. The solution can be found in canned mango — peeled, pitted, and sliced to make it easy for you to add this mouthwatering fruit to your routine.
The bright flavor of mango works extremely well with creamy textures such as cheesecake or parfait. But if you want an ultra-simple dessert that is as delicious as it is easy to make, add mango mousse to your must-try list. With only three ingredients – canned mango, natural yogurt, and sweetened condensed milk, it can be ready in minutes, giving you a refreshing, tasty dessert whenever you need a sweet treat.
Simply drain the mango and chop it into cubes, then blend together with the can of condensed milk and two cups of natural yogurt. Chill the mixture in the fridge for at least a few hours, ideally overnight for the best texture. You can serve the mousse as it is, since the fresh mango flavor will be the star, or top with crushed nuts for a delightful crunch.
Cherries
If you would love to make your own ice cream, but have neither an ice cream maker nor the patience to wait for it to churn, canned cherries are here to save the day. Cherries are a delicious sweet snack, but the pits in them make it awkward to enjoy them at times. Canned cherries already have those pesky pits removed, and are often soaked in syrup or sauce, making them the ideal ingredient for a speedy and easy dessert.
To whip up a quick and satisfying ice cream, blend up the cherries on their own until they have a smooth texture, then add to two cups of heavy cream that has been whipped. Add in a can of sweetened condensed milk, then blend to combine.
The ice cream will need at least six hours in the freezer, but will benefit from a little thawing time before serving. Remove it from the freezer at least 15 minutes in advance, to make sure you can scoop it easily.
Rhubarb
Making a dessert using rhubarb may be a scary thought, as it is much more tart in flavor than most fruits. However, when coupled with the right ingredients, you can create a pudding that has a great balance of sharp and sweet.
Canned rhubarb means you can enjoy this unusual fruit even when it is out of season, and if stored in syrup, the tartness will be mellowed out by the sugar. To make easy rhubarb squares, you will need two cups of rhubarb, which should be chopped into small cubes. Mix a can of sweetened condensed milk with 1 ¼ cups of self-rising flour, then add the diced rhubarb into the mix. This will create a thick batter which you can pour into a pan, ready to be baked.
Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes, then cut into bite sized pieces to create an attractive treat that goes perfectly with a cup of tea or as an after dinner treat. If you've never had a rhubarb dessert, this is an easy and delicious way to start.
Sweetcorn
When you're stocking up on canned goods that could serve well as desserts, it likely wouldn't cross your mind to buy a couple of tins of corn. In fact, this humble vegetable is incredibly versatile and can work well in puddings thanks to its sweet flavor and creamy texture. Since it's already cooked, you don't need to go to the effort of cooking the corn, and can get straight down to making yourself some sweet treats.
Curau de Milho is a Brazilian dessert that can be prepared in just a few minutes, by using canned corn instead of the traditional option of fresh corn. By blending the corn up with milk and sugar, you can create a sweet and creamy dish that will be very satisfying, with the added bonus of it containing a portion of vegetables. Sweetcorn has plenty of fiber, making it a great food for the digestive system.
To prepare your curau, add a can of corn, a cup of sugar and 500ml of milk to a blender and process until the ingredients are well mixed. Add the mixture to a saucepan and add 200g of heavy cream, then stir to combine. Simmer for around 15 minutes, until you have a pudding-like texture. You can either serve this simple dessert warm, or refrigerate for a few hours and serve chilled. Either way, a sprinkle of cinnamon will add a warming spice and create a delicious aroma for this creamy pudding.
Canned apples
Although apples are generally available all year round, it can be useful to keep a can of apples in the pantry in case you want to whip up a fruity dessert in a short time frame. The advantage of canned apples is that they are already cored, peeled, and sliced, meaning you can cut down on the prep time significantly, especially if you are using a large quantity of them.
Making a delicious apple Danish is a quick and easy task with tinned apples, especially if you use ready-rolled puff pastry. To make the Danish filling, add the canned apples to a saucepan along with a little of the liquid from the can. Simmer for around 4-5 minutes to allow them to soften, then add ⅓ cup of sugar and remove from the heat — if your canned apples are in syrup, you may want to use less sugar.
Cut your pre-rolled puff pastry into six rectangles, then spoon apple slices onto three of the sheets, covering with the remaining three once the filling has been added, to create parcels. Seal the sides to keep the filling from spilling out, then bake for 15 minutes. The result will be sweet apple treats that can be eaten as they are, or served with some vanilla ice cream as a more substantial dessert.