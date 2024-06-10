There's One Last Thing You Should Make Before Tossing A Can Of Peaches

Soft and syrupy, there's a lot to love about canned peaches. While the honeyed juice inside this provision is what gives the fruit an extra sweet flavor and supple bite, there's a lot more you can do with it, so think twice before pouring that liquid down the drain when the container is empty.

Instead of chucking your canned peach juice, Lifehacker suggests using the liquid to whip up a super simple Bellini. While Bellinis are typically a combination of peach puree and prosecco, using canned peach juice or syrup in lieu of the puree will work nearly as well, lending those same sweetly floral flavors.

Because canned peach juice contains extra sugars, while peach puree is typically just a simple blend of the fruit, this new take on a Bellini can taste sweeter and be thinner than a typical Bellini. Still, while you might have to forgo the decadent thickness peach puree brings to the drink, you'll still have that luxurious flavor combination of sweet peach and crisp prosecco. (And there are some bonus points for this twist cutting down on food waste.) With all that in mind, it's safe to say this riff is yet another Italian cocktail that you need to try ASAP.

