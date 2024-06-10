There's One Last Thing You Should Make Before Tossing A Can Of Peaches
Soft and syrupy, there's a lot to love about canned peaches. While the honeyed juice inside this provision is what gives the fruit an extra sweet flavor and supple bite, there's a lot more you can do with it, so think twice before pouring that liquid down the drain when the container is empty.
Instead of chucking your canned peach juice, Lifehacker suggests using the liquid to whip up a super simple Bellini. While Bellinis are typically a combination of peach puree and prosecco, using canned peach juice or syrup in lieu of the puree will work nearly as well, lending those same sweetly floral flavors.
Because canned peach juice contains extra sugars, while peach puree is typically just a simple blend of the fruit, this new take on a Bellini can taste sweeter and be thinner than a typical Bellini. Still, while you might have to forgo the decadent thickness peach puree brings to the drink, you'll still have that luxurious flavor combination of sweet peach and crisp prosecco. (And there are some bonus points for this twist cutting down on food waste.) With all that in mind, it's safe to say this riff is yet another Italian cocktail that you need to try ASAP.
How to further elevate this simple peach Bellini twist
To make this simple take on a peach Bellini, just combine some chilled peach juice and prosecco in a champagne flute to taste. (Canned peach juice should keep for up to a week in the fridge, so you have some time.) Still, if you're a true peach Bellini purist and want to hold onto those exact flavors and textures, you don't have to settle for a close cousin of the drink. There are a few ways to make canned peach juice take on a similar texture and taste to peach puree.
For starters, if you have a few hours to spare, you can always can and freeze your peach juice prior to making this drink, then blend the mixture before adding it into your prosecco for a thicker consistency much closer to a traditional Bellini. This addresses the differences in texture, but if you are trying to cut down on the excess sweetness in the juice too, you can also opt to blend peach juice with ice to water it down and thicken it up, then combine with the prosecco to capture the essence of summer in a glass.
Consider thinking outside the glass, too. While the Bellini is already a great warm weather cocktail, the additional sugar in canned peach juice makes this version ideal as the base for boozy popsicles.
Other ways to use leftover canned peach juice
Whether you're trying to use up that last bit of canned peach juice or the final pours of prosecco, this simple Bellini recipe is a great way to repurpose leftovers. After all, many sparkling wines like champagne will stay crisp and bubbly for only 24 hours after opening, and it'd be a shame to pour out those last few drops.
If you're not in the mood for a boozy mixed drink, though, no worries, because there is a lot more you can do with leftover peach juice. For starters, try stirring some into sparkling water, sweet tea, or lemonade for a few refreshing kid-friendly beverage options.
You could also use peach syrup reduced with prosecco as your secret ingredient to elevate a bowl of oatmeal, adding a pop of color and sweetness to the mix. Finally, common toppings such as pancake syrup or barbecue sauce would really sing with some canned peach juice added in. So don't be afraid to get creative with how you use the syrup. There are plenty of interesting ways to use leftover peach juice. Still, one of the most fun by far is using this liquid gold for easy Bellinis.