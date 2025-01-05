The Canned Fruit You Should Avoid Buying, And Why

There are many canned fruits you should keep in your pantry, but some are undeniably better than others. Take the classic fruit cocktail, for example. Usually containing peaches, pears, pineapple, cherries, and grapes in thick syrup, it's a staple of childhood lunch packs and barbecue fruit salads. However, while canned fruit cocktail has its uses, like making flavorful ice cubes for actual cocktails, teas, or punches, it has a few notable downsides.

For one, the syrup used to pack canned fruit cocktails and other canned mixed fruit medleys tend to be loaded with sugar, up to 19 grams of it. While that can be grand if you've got a sweet tooth, the sugar from the syrup often overpowers the fruit flavors, making everything taste a bit one note. It's not exactly overly appetizing when you're chowing down on it by itself.

Additionally, making your own fruit medley can be more cost-effective than buying a store-bought version, especially if you need a lot of it and the fruit you want to use is in season. Plus, besides being able to manage the amount of sugar in homemade fruit cocktail, preparing your own gives you control over the fruits used. For instance, if you're not a fan of pears, you can simply leave them out.