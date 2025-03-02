The Matcha Latte That Tastes Like Sipping Spring
To say that matcha is having a moment is a vast understatement. It would imply that the vivid green tea is simply a fad or a trend. While matcha lattes have become a popular addition to many cafe menus in recent years, the drink has a rich history that extends far beyond these iterations. With its increasing popularity, however, comes new ways of drinking matcha and matcha lattes. And there is one matcha latte addition in particular that might just be the key to putting a little spring in your step (and into your cup): strawberries.
When you think about it, the pairing makes perfect sense. Matcha tea is a drink made from powdered green tea leaves that have been whisked with hot water to produce a frothy, opaque result. There are many differences between matcha and green tea. For one, matcha has a richer, more intensely grassy taste that can hold its own in a latte. Strawberries make the perfect pairing for matcha as they have a sweet, tart, and fresh taste that complements the green flavors of matcha. Think of sitting in the grass on a warm spring day, eating from a box of bright and juicy strawberries. The smell of fresh cut grass perfumes your snack, and the sun beams break through any lingering winter doom. Well, that's what a strawberry matcha latte tastes like.
Tips for making a strawberry matcha
So, how would you go about adding the strawberry to your matcha latte? Well, there are a few ways to make an iced strawberry matcha latte. If you want the freshest possible taste, reach for fresh strawberries. All you need do is take a few strawberries, dice them into small pieces, and add sugar. Make sure to let your berries macerate for a sweeter result that's more syrupy as well. If you want a more consistent texture, you can also blend or muddle your berries. Next, add the berries to a glass and then layer milk and your blended matcha to top.
Another option is to use strawberry milk as the base for your matcha latte. This will produce a sweeter latte, and might not have the same authentic strawberry taste as fresh strawberries. However, it is a good choice if you're on the go (or out of strawberries). You can also use pre-made or pre-packaged strawberry sauce to make the latte, adding it either to the bottom of your cup, or mixing in with your milk before adding the matcha. Ree Drummond makes a delicious 4-ingredient strawberry sauce that would work perfectly with this recipe (and many other desserts). The choice is yours. And if strawberries aren't your thing, you can use many other fruits, such as mangos, blueberries, or raspberries to name a few. Perhaps a few matcha tastings are in order to see which one fits you best.