The Matcha Latte That Tastes Like Sipping Spring

So, how would you go about adding the strawberry to your matcha latte? Well, there are a few ways to make an iced strawberry matcha latte. If you want the freshest possible taste, reach for fresh strawberries. All you need do is take a few strawberries, dice them into small pieces, and add sugar. Make sure to let your berries macerate for a sweeter result that's more syrupy as well. If you want a more consistent texture, you can also blend or muddle your berries. Next, add the berries to a glass and then layer milk and your blended matcha to top.

Another option is to use strawberry milk as the base for your matcha latte. This will produce a sweeter latte, and might not have the same authentic strawberry taste as fresh strawberries. However, it is a good choice if you're on the go (or out of strawberries). You can also use pre-made or pre-packaged strawberry sauce to make the latte, adding it either to the bottom of your cup, or mixing in with your milk before adding the matcha. Ree Drummond makes a delicious 4-ingredient strawberry sauce that would work perfectly with this recipe (and many other desserts). The choice is yours. And if strawberries aren't your thing, you can use many other fruits, such as mangos, blueberries, or raspberries to name a few. Perhaps a few matcha tastings are in order to see which one fits you best.