The 12 Worst Foods To Eat Before Bed

Every person needs sleep to function, but getting good sleep isn't always easy. Between constantly staring at our phones and computers and the stressors we deal with at work and at home, reaching the doctor-recommended 7 hours of nightly sleep can feel like an impossible task. Even simply putting yourself to bed can be difficult; many adults need several hours in bed to decompress before drifting off into the land of nod.

And while a glass of wine or a bite of your favorite chocolate bar may be calling your name, unfortunately, a pre-bed or midnight snack isn't usually the best solution. Since sleep is such an important bodily process, it makes sense that the foods and beverages we eat and drink before bed can have a major impact on our sleep quality. Too much salt, caffeine, sugar, fiber, or acid can make it extremely tough to catch those zzz's, and less restful sleep may lead to health issues and other problems down the road. To ensure that you get the best sleep, make sure to avoid or limit these foods before bedtime.