What Separates Matcha From Green Tea?

Matcha has become more popular than ever in recent years, showing up on Dunkin' Donuts' menu with a shot of espresso and as an alternative to coffee at Starbucks and other cafes. However, while more people are indulging in matcha, with the market for it in the U.S. predicted to double by 2023, there is still confusion surrounding it and how it differs from green tea.

Both matcha and green tea are derived from the same plant, Camellia sinensis, but that is where their similarities end. Plants that will be turned into matcha are handled and grown differently than those destined for green tea. The plants are also harvested differently and processed differently into their final products.

Compared side-by-side, matcha appears as a bright green powder, while green tea is most commonly seen as dried, dark green leaves either loose or in bags. Moreover, green tea is a light yellow-green when brewed, while matcha retains its lime vibrancy, especially when combined with milk or cream. In terms of preparation, both can be made hot or cold, but the preparation process differs between the dried leaves and fine powder. Neither can be made the same way.