Your Butter Needs A Boost From Matcha Powder

Along with other essentials like sugar, flour, eggs, and bread, a tub or stick of butter is a must-have kitchen staple that's been enjoyed for thousands of years across many civilizations. As its role in cooking and baking has evolved, so has its flavor. From vegan varieties to grass-fed selections and clarified ghee, butter is more than just a spreadable, savory dairy product. Compound butter, for example, is regular butter that's been threaded with added ingredients to change its taste, and sometimes, texture. While utilitarian herbs, spices, and seasonings like garlic, salt, and rosemary are some of the obvious choices, matcha-infused compound butter is a must-try.

Although matcha is typically enjoyed in beverages, it works just as well in food recipes. Matcha is often pigeonholed as a tea with a singular, grassy flavor. However, it actually exists within a wide spectrum of flavors. Some matcha powders flaunt notes of toasty rice while others have an umami-forward bravado; matcha can be sweet, savory, and even citrusy. By selecting a matcha powder that speaks to your senses and blending it with your favorite butter, you give the spread new layers of nuanced depth and complexity. When combined with sugar, matcha butter is an exciting addition to pastries and other sweet treats. Without sugar, matcha butter can work just as well in savory recipes. Whether you opt for one of the many brands of store-bought butter or a scratch-made batch, matcha powder is a culinary secret weapon.