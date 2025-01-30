The Cheat Code For A More Flavorful Smoothie Is In Your Freezer
Building the perfect smoothie doesn't take much effort. You can add any ingredients you want, even tofu for extra protein, but make sure the fruits and vegetables you're piling into the blender all complement each other, and that you achieve proper ratios, as some produce has a more powerful flavor than others. But before you reach for the fresh fruit at the grocery store, you might want to try adding frozen fruit to your smoothie instead.
Many fresh fruits come in store-bought frozen alternatives. They tend to cost less than their fresh version counterparts, last longer since they're stored in the freezer, and they're perfect for making smoothies because they share a similar texture to ice. This means you still get that ideal creamy frozen smoothie consistency, but you don't have to worry about the drink becoming watered down as it melts. And the best part? Thanks to commercial freezing techniques, frozen fruits hold just as much nutritional value — maybe even more — as fresh ones.
Swap fresh fruit for frozen in your next smoothie
It's hard to deny that fresh fruit is delicious. But the downside to its freshness is that the fruit only tastes its best when it's in season. Buying produce outside of its peak season often means it's been imported from somewhere far away, giving the fruit a much better chance to age, losing its nutrients and its flavor.
Frozen fruit, on the other hand, is usually frozen through a process called flash-freezing. This occurs when fruit is picked, blanched (briefly submerged in hot water), then immediately frozen, which locks in color and nutrients. Once the fruit is frozen, everything remains as is, so it doesn't matter how far the fruit travels before it reaches your grocery cart; the flavor and nutrients are preserved during transit. So, not only does the frozen fruit replace ice and keep the drink flavorful, but depending on the season, it can also be the better alternative for that sweet, full flavor of your favorite fruits. Of course, you can always freeze fresh fruit like bananas for smoothies yourself, too — just make sure it's ripe when you do for maximum flavor.