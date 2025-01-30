The Cheat Code For A More Flavorful Smoothie Is In Your Freezer

Building the perfect smoothie doesn't take much effort. You can add any ingredients you want, even tofu for extra protein, but make sure the fruits and vegetables you're piling into the blender all complement each other, and that you achieve proper ratios, as some produce has a more powerful flavor than others. But before you reach for the fresh fruit at the grocery store, you might want to try adding frozen fruit to your smoothie instead.

Many fresh fruits come in store-bought frozen alternatives. They tend to cost less than their fresh version counterparts, last longer since they're stored in the freezer, and they're perfect for making smoothies because they share a similar texture to ice. This means you still get that ideal creamy frozen smoothie consistency, but you don't have to worry about the drink becoming watered down as it melts. And the best part? Thanks to commercial freezing techniques, frozen fruits hold just as much nutritional value — maybe even more — as fresh ones.