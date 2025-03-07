Give Your Hot Tea A Silky, Sweet Boost With One Simple Addition

Hot tea is a warm comfort during cold and flu season, especially with smooth, sweet additions like honey to help the drink wash down a sore throat more quickly. Provided that you've stored your coconut oil properly, it can serve as another welcome ingredient to splash into your tea. Coconut oil is a supposed modern cure-all made of fatty oils from pressed coconut meat, and it has many uses, both in skincare and in cooking. It may not be for everyone, but if the idea piques your interest, coconut oil can provide a unique flavor and smooth texture to your tea.

You only need a small amount, just a teaspoon or so, and make sure to stir it in so it emulsifies more easily as coconut oil won't dissolve perfectly. This simple addition can add the sweet, milky flavor of coconut into your tea while also giving it a creamy, somewhat silky texture due to the way the oil melts. Keep in mind that if you're looking for flavor, you should be specifically using unrefined coconut oil. There's a difference between unrefined and refined coconut oil, and the unrefined type retains its original coconut taste while refined oil is neutral and tasteless, making it pointless in the flavor department.