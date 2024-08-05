7 Canned Fish Brands To Buy And 7 To Leave On The Shelf

I have long worshiped at the admittedly fragrant altar of Trader Joe's canned smoked trout. My mother trained me at a young age to be a trout mule, lugging cans of the stuff in my roller bag when returning from visits to my grandparents in California, as my home state of Alabama had only one Trader Joe's. And this stuff was worth its weight in gold, offering the platonic ideal of smoked fish in mild oil. Naturally, my bias is so intense that I chose to review another one of Trader Joe's canned fish products just to be fair.

Enter the Trader Joe's Sardines in Olive Oil with Smoke Flavor, an affordable option (only $1.99 for a 4.25-ounce serving) that came packaged in a jaunty magenta can. The sardines themselves are tender without being too oily on the tongue, while the flavor of smoke is perfectly balanced. It receives top marks for offering such quality flavor at a bargain price.

I find this can of sardines to be a perfect reflection of all other Trader Joe's fish products. Admittedly, I haven't tried the water-packed varieties of its seafood, but the best canned sardine or fish is one packed in oil, and I'll brook no argument. Thus the mackerel, lightly smoked salmon, and tuna have all been winners for me in the past, and I can't wait to try the latest addition, grilled sardines. Oh, and have I mentioned how divine the smoked trout is?

