The world of fish is full of turbulence, and most of it is not actually ocean-related. Often, it can seem like the safest thing to do with fish is to be leery of it. But is that actually true? We're here to separate fact from fiction about which cheap fish to buy, and which to avoid.

As a long-time pescetarian cook and recipe developer focusing on healthier recipes on the blog At the Immigrant's Table, I've spent considerable time researching the best fish options available in North America. While fish can be a nutritious and delicious protein source, not all varieties are created equal, especially when it comes to budget-friendly options. Cheap fish can potentially pose health risks due to contaminants, unsustainable farming practices, or overfishing. When shopping for fish, it's crucial to be aware of these issues and know what to look for.

So whether you're buying fresh or frozen, jarred or canned fish, signs of quality include firm flesh, clear eyes, and a mild ocean scent. In this post, I'll share six affordable fish options that are both delicious and sustainable, as well as six types you might want to avoid. By making informed choices, you can enjoy fish without breaking the bank or compromising on quality.