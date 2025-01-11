Swap Tuna For This Canned Fish For An Upgrade On Your Salad

Whether you're looking to eat nutritiously or just make your meals more convenient, it's hard to go wrong with canned tuna. The fish is a popular addition to salads for good reason: It's a great vehicle for various condiments and spices, while its flaky texture means it's easy to incorporate into all kinds of recipes. But as much love as tuna gets, eating it becomes a bit boring after a while. Fortunately, there's another affordable canned fish out there that will help you shake up your salads. For a tinned fish with a decadent, savory flavor, go for canned mackerel.

Canned mackerel offers several advantages over tuna, and is one of the best cheap fish you can buy. While canned tuna can sometimes have a rather fishy aroma and taste, mackerel is much milder. Even so, it's still incredibly rich thanks to its high fat content. Tinned mackerel is also unique because it typically comes packaged as fillets rather than shredded up or in chunks. This not only looks appetizing for a better presentation, but it makes each bite feel quite substantial, which can be a nice change for your salads if you're used to extra flaky tuna. For even more richness and layered flavor, look for fish that is smoked or flavored or packed in olive oil rather than water. You can also find some varieties, like Season Grilled Mackerel in Olive Oil, that are lightly charred before being preserved; it's a minor upgrade with major implications for your mixed greens.