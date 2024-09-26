How To Order A Martini Like You Know What You're Doing

At its care, the martini is a simple two-ingredient cocktail of gin or vodka and vermouth. For many, it has come to represent the pinnacle of sophistication. It's also perhaps the only cocktail that has led to so many arguments about how it should be made. It doesn't help that there's a long list of terms concerning the martini, its ingredients, and the drink's many variations.

With all the baggage the martini carries, it's no surprise newbies can get sweaty palms just thinking about ordering one. Because this cocktail has so many variations, you may first wish to explore the martini's various ratios, ingredients, and garnishes at home. That way, you'll have a better handle on what best suits your personal tastes before bellying up to a bar.

When you do order a martini while out, the first thing your bartender will surely want to know is whether you want gin or vodka. The next choice is whether you want your martini dry or wet (the former has less vermouth than the latter). At that point, you may be ready for some fancier terms. An extra dry martini typically means the bartender will swirl a bit of vermouth in the glass before dumping it out and adding gin and any other requested ingredients. Ordering a 50:50 or perfect martini will get you one that's made with equal parts gin or vodka and vermouth. An upside-down martini reverses the ratios to five parts vermouth and one part gin or vodka.

