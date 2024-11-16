What Is Vermouth?

In American bars, vermouth tends to be an afterthought — when ordering a Martini or Negroni cocktail, you may not even realize that vermouth is a key ingredient. Outside of the United States, in countries such as Spain, Italy, and France, it is a celebrated liquor commonly drank on its own before a meal. What exactly is it? Vermouth, or vermut, is a fortified wine liquor. It starts with a base of wine, typically a white, and then is "fortified" with a neutral grain spirit (which increases the ABV) and a variety of botanical ingredients.

Due to the herbs and roots present, vermouth is considered to be an apéritif, which is best drank before a meal. Most vermouth producers keep their ingredient list top secret, but it is well-known that one medicinal herb called artemisia, or wormwood, is almost always a part of the recipe, giving the liquor its signature bitterness. Each vermouth differs, but herbs that are commonly incorporated into the liquor include chamomile, ginger, wormwood, cinchona (quinine), and star anise. There are no hard rules for what botanical ingredients can be included, and producers will often incorporate herbs native to their region to showcase the unique terroir.

The same goes for the wine base — although white is the most popular base, there is no rule that it can't be made with other varieties or a mix. For example, in Jerez, Spain, a local sherry wine is often used as the base.