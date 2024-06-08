The 50/50: The Gentler Martini Riff For Beginners

The martini can pack a serious punch, both in terms of alcohol content and intensity of flavor. Mixing gin or vodka with dry vermouth (and, if you please, olive brine), it's served ice cold, often in a Nick and Nora or its now-signature V-shaped cocktail glass. Though the tipple is undoubtedly a classic, it can sometimes prove too strong for some drinkers. And even seasoned martini drinkers might shy away from the drink at times owing to its high ABV. Luckily, there are a number of variations on the martini that make it customizable to anyone's tastes, and one in particular is perfect for those seeking out subtler sips.

The 50/50 martini is precisely what it sounds like – a martini that is half gin or vodka and half dry vermouth, with a dash of orange bitters. This tilts the drink away from its typical gin or vodka-heavy base, which commonly contains between two and five parts hard liquor to dry vermouth. The smoother 50/50 martini, meanwhile, lets the vermouth shine. It has a warm herbaceousness thanks to the fortified wine's infusion of ingredients like anise, cardamon, and cinnamon. The drink also has a hint of zingy brightness from the orange bitters, and you can play up this citrus note even more by adding a lemon or orange peel garnish, which will express the fruit's fragrant oils. You can also go a more traditional route by garnishing the cocktail with one or two (or five) olives.

