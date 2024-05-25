Ever since the very first pornstar martini was served in the early aughts, it was presented with two drinking vessels: one containing the cocktail, the other with prosecco. "People think they're getting two drinks in one," Ankrah told PUNCH.

The correct way to drink a pornstar martini is to start by eating the garnish. Ankrah instructs the imbiber to spoon out the flesh from the fresh passion fruit floating atop the cocktail, then to alternate sips of the cocktail and the bubbly. The prosecco sidecar serves as a palate cleanser, not a chaser to be taken before or after consuming the cocktail. So while you sip on your 'tini, you can shoot the sheriff, but not the deputy (or the prosecco).

Equally as important, according to Ankrah, is that the prosecco not be mixed into the cocktail, either by the bartender or by the consumer. The pornstar martini is not a choose-your-own-adventure cocktail, but a composed drinking experience. "Whatever you do, don't mix the two together," warned Ankrah (via The Bartenders Broadcast Network). "What you do is you drink the martini and once in a while you clean your palate with the prosecco." Who would've thought a cocktail with such a risqué name would need to come with an instruction manual? The more you know!

