How To Make The Classic Lemon Drop Shot

Combine lemon juice, water, sugar, and you're living out the adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." But what if you want something a little ... stronger? Substitute the water with a decent vodka, and you're on your way to making a classic lemon drop cocktail.

The traditional lemon drop martini combines vodka, triple sec, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and a sugar rim garnish. Swap out the triple sec for limoncello for an extra-lemony punch, or consider garnishing it with fresh herbs for an added depth of flavor. But if you're looking for a pared-down variation on the lemon drop — or perhaps a full-sized cocktail is too much at the beginning of a fun night out — it's just as easy to make a lemon drop shot.

Shake together equal parts simple syrup and lemon juice, and double that amount of vodka. Pour the mixture into your a glass, and serve it alongside a lemon slice sprinkled with granulated sugar. Why the lemon slice? Finish your shot by taking a bite of it for a sweet-and-sour kick. A sugared rim is a texturally pleasing but optional addition, and you can always add a splash of orange liqueur to make it closer to the lemon drop martini.