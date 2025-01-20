How To Make The Classic Lemon Drop Shot
Combine lemon juice, water, sugar, and you're living out the adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." But what if you want something a little ... stronger? Substitute the water with a decent vodka, and you're on your way to making a classic lemon drop cocktail.
The traditional lemon drop martini combines vodka, triple sec, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and a sugar rim garnish. Swap out the triple sec for limoncello for an extra-lemony punch, or consider garnishing it with fresh herbs for an added depth of flavor. But if you're looking for a pared-down variation on the lemon drop — or perhaps a full-sized cocktail is too much at the beginning of a fun night out — it's just as easy to make a lemon drop shot.
Shake together equal parts simple syrup and lemon juice, and double that amount of vodka. Pour the mixture into your a glass, and serve it alongside a lemon slice sprinkled with granulated sugar. Why the lemon slice? Finish your shot by taking a bite of it for a sweet-and-sour kick. A sugared rim is a texturally pleasing but optional addition, and you can always add a splash of orange liqueur to make it closer to the lemon drop martini.
A few extra tips for making the best lemon drop shot
While vodka is known for having a fairly neutral flavor, the really cheap bottles can have an unpleasant bitter taste. And this would certainly stand out in such a simple drink. Thankfully, even some bottom-shelf vodkas like Tito's and Svedka are worth the buy and can make a decent shot. So while your vodka of choice doesn't have to be pricey, do make sure it's good enough to blend seamlessly with the lemon juice and syrup.
As far as lemons go, you may not have a lot of options in terms of variety at the grocery store. If Meyer lemons rather than regular ones are available, they'll bring an extra sweetness to the drink. But if using regular ones, make sure to choose the best lemons for juicing at the store. Select ones with a thin, smooth skin rather than those with a thick and wrinkly rind, as the former will produce more juice.
Finally, if you're using orange liqueur, triple sec seems to be most traditional for a lemon drop. But you do have options. Cointreau is a classic, though you can always opt for orange liqueurs like the cognac-blended Grand Marnier to take this shot to the next level. Cheers!