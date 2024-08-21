The Pro-Chef Tips You Need For Perfectly Grilled Fish

Grilled fish is easy to make, nutritious, and, above all, delicious. The high heat of the grill creates a tasty, crispy char on the outside while sealing in the juices for tender, succulent fish on the inside. With just a few simple grilling tips, you can make restaurant-quality fish at home in a flash.

Advertisement

As the executive chef at Ember & Rye, an upscale steakhouse and seafood restaurant in Carlsbad, California, chef Jonathan Bautista knows how to turn plain fish into an unforgettable culinary masterpiece. He also has some pro tips for home cooks when it comes to grilling your own delicious fish dinner. One of the most important things to remember when grilling fish fillets, according to the expert seafood chef, is to use a very hot grill. Cooking your fish on a grill that's heated to a high temperature will reduce the cooking time, thereby preventing your fish from drying out. A very hot grill will also create the perfect sear on your fish and help prevent it from sticking to the grates.

Bautista's other instructions for perfectly grilled fish includes patting the fish dry before seasoning it to help remove excess exterior moisture that might make your fish mushy. He also advises, "Apply oil to the fish first, then add your desired seasonings to prevent the fish from sticking to the grill." Coating the fish in oil will also help lock in moisture to prevent overcooking and create a nice caramelized crust.

Advertisement