The Pro-Chef Tips You Need For Perfectly Grilled Fish
Grilled fish is easy to make, nutritious, and, above all, delicious. The high heat of the grill creates a tasty, crispy char on the outside while sealing in the juices for tender, succulent fish on the inside. With just a few simple grilling tips, you can make restaurant-quality fish at home in a flash.
As the executive chef at Ember & Rye, an upscale steakhouse and seafood restaurant in Carlsbad, California, chef Jonathan Bautista knows how to turn plain fish into an unforgettable culinary masterpiece. He also has some pro tips for home cooks when it comes to grilling your own delicious fish dinner. One of the most important things to remember when grilling fish fillets, according to the expert seafood chef, is to use a very hot grill. Cooking your fish on a grill that's heated to a high temperature will reduce the cooking time, thereby preventing your fish from drying out. A very hot grill will also create the perfect sear on your fish and help prevent it from sticking to the grates.
Bautista's other instructions for perfectly grilled fish includes patting the fish dry before seasoning it to help remove excess exterior moisture that might make your fish mushy. He also advises, "Apply oil to the fish first, then add your desired seasonings to prevent the fish from sticking to the grill." Coating the fish in oil will also help lock in moisture to prevent overcooking and create a nice caramelized crust.
Tips for plump and juicy grilled fish
The best grilled fish is seared on the outside and juicy and tender on the inside, but how do you achieve such perfection? The key, according to Bautista, is simple: Don't overcook your fish. Similar to steak, Bautista says, "Most fish should not be cooked beyond medium. An internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. Using a probe thermometer is a reliable way to ensure the fish is not overcooked."
The USDA recommends allowing your fish to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, although you'll find that some professional chefs suggest slightly lower temps to avoid overly dry fish. Using a thermometer is a foolproof way of ensuring that your fish is at the perfect temperature when you pull it off the grill. You can also tell that your fish is done cooking if it is opaque in color and flakes easily with a fork without any resistance.
Another popular way to prevent fish from drying out on your grill is to use a cedar plank. Grilling your fish on a cedar plank will help keep it moist by providing more indirect heat and is also a cheap fix that makes fishy salmon taste luxurious. You can even soak cedar planks with bourbon for unforgettable grilled salmon.
Mistakes to avoid when grilling fish
One of the biggest mistakes people make when grilling fish, according to Bautista, is not letting the grill get hot enough. "A lack of patience can be an issue," the pro chef says. "Do not flip the fish more than once," he advises. Flipping the fish too often or too soon will disrupt the grilling process and may cause your fish to fall apart or stick to the grates.
Another mistake to avoid is choosing the wrong type of fish for the grill. The best fish for grilling are firm and meaty so that they won't fall apart easily. Salmon, halibut, grouper, and red snapper are all popular choices for the grill. Bass is another great fish for grilling due to its meaty texture and mild flavor. You might try Pacifico striped bass, which happens to be chef Andrew Zimmern's favorite fish for flavorful grilling.
If you don't have great luck grilling directly on the grates, instead of a cedar plank, try making a pineapple plank for the best grilled fish of your life. Creating a grilling plank from slices of fruit like pineapple or lemon is an easy way to stop your fish from sticking to the grill. It'll also impart delicious citrus flavor to your fish fillets.