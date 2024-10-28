The Ingredient Difference Between Mexican Vs Peruvian Ceviche

Fresh seafood is a wondrous culinary ingredient, and there are few better ways to showcase it than in a ceviche. At its most fundamental, the dish consists of cut up fish or shellfish thrown into a citrus-based sauce. The acid alters the composition of proteins, thereby firming up and darkening the flesh, just like heat-based cooking. Amplified with ingredients like chiles, fruit juice, herbs, onions, or sweet potatoes, it's a zesty and texturally captivating dish.

Ceviche appears in a myriad of traditional forms across Latin America. Its assembly varies among nearly every Pacific (and occasionally Atlantic country): from the southern point of Chile all the way up to Mexico. In the process, the dish takes on local flair, both through the employed seafood catch, and the accompanying flavors. There are many delicious interpretations, but cuisines especially noted for ceviche are Peru and Mexico, two renditions with quite a few differences. The former is a more minimalist take, with its focus on the aromatic marinating liquid called leche de tigre, while the latter incorporates more additions for a chunkier feel. The division is contentious — both countries lay claim to the origin of the dish. However, whichever one you try, expect a supremely delicious result.