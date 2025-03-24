Distilled white vinegar is an all-around cleaning solution that works in more ways than one. It's a wonderful cleaner because it's highly acidic compared to other vinegars. Culinary white vinegar has 5% acidity and 95% water; it's suitable for both cooking and cleaning. By the way, "cleaning" vinegar has 6% acidity, and that extra percent makes cleaning vinegar several times stronger — but that also means that you never want to use cleaning vinegar in food or appliances that touch food. For cleaning your kitchen, you'll want to use culinary vinegar, as cleaning vinegar is acidic enough to damage rubber parts, like gaskets in coffee makers and other items.

Vinegar is so effective that sometimes you can use it by itself, but often it's combined with baking soda or dish soap. Vinegar is almost always diluted with water because of its acidity, although there are times when you want it to be full-strength. (Note that the water that's already in vinegar does not count toward dilution.) If you're looking for ways to clean your home without resorting to more caustic or fume-filled cleaners, here's a list of 13 ways to keep your kitchen fresh and clean with vinegar.

