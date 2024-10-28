Baking Soda Is Key To Cleaning Your Microwave In A Pinch

Baking soda can clean your coffee maker. Baking soda can tenderize your steak. In short, baking soda is a miracle worker, and it's a staple you should always have on hand in the kitchen. Among its many talents, baking soda is exceptional for cleaning filthy microwaves, especially those with a lot of built-up gunk. (It happens to the best of us; there is no judgment here.)

To get your appliance squeaky clean, add a couple of spoonfuls of baking soda to water in an appropriate bowl, and place it in the microwave for several minutes. As the water heats up, it will create steam in the microwave, loosening up all the grime and making it easier to get off. You can then use a damp rag to wipe away the mess and repeat the process if any spots prove to be stubborn. Alternatively, you can pair baking soda with distilled vinegar. For this method, stir baking soda in warm water until the powder is dissolved. Then, wipe the mixture over the interior before placing a bowl of equal parts vinegar and water into the microwave and heating it until it boils (about five minutes). Don't open the microwave door for 10 minutes so the combination can work its magic.

Baking soda can also be used to make a thick paste with water that you can scrub down your microwave with, but it will take more effort without first loosening up the stains and grime with steam. Of course, for a really dirty microwave, you can combine one of the steam-creating methods with the paste for a heavy-duty clean!