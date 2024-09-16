The Pantry Staples That Help You Get Rid Of Pesky Kitchen Fruit Flies

There's nothing worse than walking into your kitchen only to find fruit flies buzzing around. All it takes are some past ripe fruits or vegetables on your countertop or in your trash can for these pesky insects to set up shop in the last place you want them, where you prepare and store your food. The good news is that you can use fruit flies' attraction to the smell of fermenting fruit against them and set up a trap that will get them out of your kitchen for good. (Or at least until the next time you leave overripe bananas out in the open too long.)

Advertisement

You likely have everything you need to get rid of fruit flies in your kitchen already. Despite the expression "you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar," vinegar is, in fact, irresistible to fruit flies. The acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar is also present in rotting fruit, so you can use it to draw in the flies. Once the pests land in your jar of apple cider vinegar, you'll need something to trap them there. Which is where some other kitchen staples — dish soap and plastic wrap — come in.